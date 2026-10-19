Two Hidden Gems Make Coastal Mississippi a Must-Visit Golf Destination

The Mississippi Gulf Coast is widely known for its casinos, seafood restaurants and beaches, but the region also offers some of the most interesting public golf experiences in the Southeast.

Two courses in particular deserve attention from golfers planning a trip to the area: Grand Bear Golf Club in Saucier and Shell Landing Golf Club in Gautier.

Both were designed by major championship winners, both have earned national recognition, and each offers a distinctly different experience.

Grand Bear takes golfers deep into the DeSoto National Forest for a secluded round designed by 18-time major champion Jack Nicklaus. Shell Landing, designed by 1997 PGA Championship winner Davis Love III, embraces the Gulf Coast’s marshes, waterways and coastal landscape.

For golfers looking beyond the traditional destinations of Florida and the Carolinas, these two Mississippi courses provide plenty of reasons to make the trip.

Grand Bear: A Jack Nicklaus Design Hidden in the Forest

Located approximately 30 miles northwest of Biloxi, Grand Bear Golf Club opened in 1999 as a Jack Nicklaus Signature Design. The par-72 layout stretches to 7,204 yards from its championship tees, with five teeing options allowing golfers of different abilities to enjoy the course.

What makes Grand Bear particularly unusual is its location. The course sits roughly six miles into the DeSoto National Forest, surrounded by towering pine trees, cypress wetlands and the Little and Big Biloxi rivers.

Unlike many modern golf developments, Grand Bear has no homes lining its fairways. In fact, no two holes run parallel to each other, creating an unusually secluded atmosphere for a public course.

The setting is part of what earned Grand Bear a place among Golf Magazine’s Top 10 New Courses You Can Play in 2000. More recently, GolfPass recognized it among the Top 50 U.S. Public Golf Courses in its 2024 Golfers’ Choice awards.

One of the most interesting holes is the par-5 second, which measures approximately 515 yards. A strong drive can give longer hitters a chance to reach the green in two, but the approach brings the Little Biloxi River into play on the right and wetlands into play on the left.

The closing stretch offers another memorable experience. Three of the final four holes are influenced by the Big Biloxi River, with white-sand riverbanks providing scenery that looks unlike much of the golf found along the Gulf Coast.

According to Will Maciasz, Grand Bear’s head golf pro, some of the towering trees along the course lean at dramatic angles, reminders of the powerful hurricanes that have battered the region, including Hurricane Katrina in 2005, which left some trees permanently tilted.

Grand Bear also has professional tournament history. In 2022, the course hosted the PGA Tour Champions’ Rapiscan Systems Classic, bringing 78 senior tour professionals to Mississippi.

An additional piece of course history involves Eric Epperson, who shot a course-record 63 during the final round of the 2002 Grand Bear Classic, according to a 2012 interview with the club’s then-head professional Michael Buckley.

Shell Landing: Davis Love III’s Coastal Challenge

Opened in 2000, the Davis Love III design sits approximately one mile from the Gulf of Mexico, winding through coastal marshes, pine savannas and natural waterways.

The par-72 layout stretches approximately 7,024 yards from the back tees, with five sets of tees providing options for a broad range of players.

While Grand Bear emphasizes isolation in the forest, Shell Landing showcases the natural environment of coastal Mississippi. Water comes into play on eight holes, and the combination of marshland, large undulating greens and coastal winds can create a surprisingly demanding test.

The course made an immediate impression nationally. Golf Digest ranked Shell Landing fifth in its Best New Upscale Public Courses category in 2003, making it the only Southern course among the top five.

It has remained among Mississippi’s notable public layouts for more than two decades. Golf Digest ranked Shell Landing ninth among the state’s courses for 2025-26, while the club also promotes recognition from Golfweek and a 2024 local Viewers’ Choice award.

One of the course’s most memorable challenges comes at the par-4 sixth hole.

Golfers must carry a marsh from the tee, with additional marshland running along the left side. The approach is equally intimidating, as the green is guarded by marsh on three sides. A bailout area exists to the right, but even that safer route brings a deep bunker into play.

In a 2019 interview, Shell Landing owner Kenny Hughes identified the sixth as the course’s signature hole, explaining that its marshland setting makes it one of the most intimidating shots on the property.

Shell Landing also offers opportunities to spot local wildlife. Deer, rabbits, foxes, birds and even alligators have been reported around the course, giving golfers another reminder that they are playing in a coastal ecosystem.

Why Coastal Mississippi Deserves More Attention From Golfers

The Mississippi Gulf Coast offers more than just two outstanding courses. Its relatively mild climate makes golf possible throughout much of the year, while nearby casinos, hotels, restaurants and entertainment provide plenty of options away from the fairways.

Grand Bear and Shell Landing are especially appealing because neither relies solely on a famous designer’s name. Each uses its natural surroundings to create a memorable golf experience.

Bay St. Louis offers another reason to explore the Coast, with its historic Old Town district featuring waterfront restaurants, art galleries, shops and scenic beaches. Golfers can also visit The Bridges Golf Club at Hollywood Casino, an Arnold Palmer Signature course known for its coastal marshes and numerous bridges.

Other popular courses in the region include Fallen Oak in Saucier, a Tom Fazio design reserved for Beau Rivage guests, The Preserve Golf Club in Vancleave and The Oaks Golf Club in Pass Christian.