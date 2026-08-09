Jackson Koivun Made PGA Tour History After Wyndham Championship

The PGA Tour playoffs are set to begin, and Jackson Koivun made history on Sunday at the Wyndham Championship.

Koivun finished 70th in the FedEx Cup standings and advanced to the FedEx St. Jude Championship next weekend, which is the first event of the playoffs. The top 70 golfers advanced to the playoffs, and Koivun advanced after making just five pro starts and making history, according to Christian Clemente.

“Never before has a PGA Tour player qualified for the FedEx Cup playoffs in fewer than 13 starts on the PGA Tour. Never before has the PGA Tour seen Jackson Koivun. 5 pro starts later, and JK is headed to the playoffs after his T-29 this weekend,” Clemente wrote on X.

Koivun finished tied for 29th at the Wyndham Championship, which was enough for him to finsih 70th and edge out the likes of Matt Wallace, Keegan Bradley, Davis Thompson, Jason Day, and Brooks Koepka, among others.

In June, Koivun announced he would forgo his senior year at Auburn University and turn professional following the 2026 U.S. Open. He earned PGA Tour status through the PGA Tour University accelerated program the previous year.

In his first pro start at the John Deere Classic, Koivun missed the cut. However, at the 3M Open, which was his third pro start, he won. He beat Scottie Scheffler by three shots for his first pro win, which helped him launch into the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Koivun Had to Stress After Wyndham Championship

After Koivun shot a +1 on Sunday, his fate of making the playoffs was in the field.

The 21-year-old entered the weekend in 70th, and when he finished the round, he was in 70th. It was a disappointing final day for Koivun.

“It’s tough,” Koivun said afterwards on the CBS broadcast. “I kind of noticed, especially coming down the stretch, every single hole where I was and just some putts didn’t fall and some swings weren’t very good. Like I said earlier, I just tried to stay committed to every shot and now it’s in the hands of the field.”

After quite a time stressing in the clubhouse, the Wyndham Championship ended with Michael Brennan winning the event and Koivun finishing in 70th in the FedEx Cup standings.

Despite missing the cut in his first pro event and not getting any FedEx Cup points, Koivun’s win and other solid outings were enough to put him in the playoffs. Before Sunday’s +1, 71, he had shot in the 60s every single round since the John Deere Classic.

Koivun will need a stellar week at the St. Jude to jump into the Top 50 and keep his PGA Tour season going.

10-Time PGA Tour Winner Praises Koivun

Koivun took the PGA Tour by storm after missing the cut in his debut; he won his third-ever event.

Ahead of the Wyndham Championship, 10-time PGA Tour winner Brandt Snedeker, who practiced with Koivun, was impressed with his game.

“I think putting a limit on where this kid can go would be stupid because I don’t think he knows how good he can be yet, but I’m very impressed,” Snedeker said. “I think he’s a great kid. He’s great for the TOUR. I think he embodies everything you want as a young star out here and I look forward to watching him play. It’s going to be fun. He’s way better than I was at his age, even when I got 26 and got on Tour. I expect great things from him.”

Koivun will now tee it up next week in the FedEx Cup Standings.