Jackson Suber & Fiancée Kathryn Lawfield: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jackson Suber has emerged as one of the PGA Tour’s rising stars during the 2026 season. The former University of Mississippi standout entered the final round of the RBC Canadian Open holding his first 54-hole lead on the PGA Tour, putting himself in position to contend for a maiden Tour victory at TPC Toronto.

As Suber’s profile continues to grow, interest in his personal life has also increased, particularly his relationship with fiancée Kathryn Lawfield. The couple recently celebrated a major milestone away from golf while Suber continues to build momentum on the PGA Tour.

Suber’s breakthrough season has included a fourth-place finish at the CJ Cup, qualification for the U.S. Open, and a chance to win one of the PGA Tour’s signature national opens. Alongside those accomplishments, Lawfield has remained a consistent presence throughout his professional journey.

1. Jackson Suber and Kathryn Lawfield Announced Their Engagement in 2026

One of the couple’s biggest moments came in February 2026.

Suber shared photos on Instagram showing him proposing to Lawfield. The post confirmed the engagement and quickly drew congratulations from friends, fellow golfers, and supporters, including PGA Tour player Will Zalatoris and Suber’s former college program at Ole Miss.

The engagement arrived during an important year in Suber’s golf career as he established himself on the PGA Tour after earning his card through the Korn Ferry Tour.

While neither has publicly shared many details about their relationship, the engagement marked a significant milestone for the couple.

2. Kathryn Lawfield Has Supported Jackson Suber Throughout His Golf Journey

Although Lawfield largely stays out of the public spotlight, she has been visible throughout several stages of Suber’s career.

She attended events during his rise through the Korn Ferry Tour ranks, including the 2023 Veritex Bank Championship. Her appearances alongside Suber on social media date back several years, indicating the relationship developed well before his PGA Tour breakthrough.

Suber’s rise through professional golf has been steady.

After starring at Ole Miss, he turned professional in 2022 and began competing on PGA Tour Canada. He advanced to the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023 and eventually secured PGA Tour membership through the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour points list.

3. Jackson Suber Became Ole Miss Golf’s First No. 1 Ranked Player

Before reaching the PGA Tour, Suber built one of the strongest collegiate resumes in Ole Miss history.

He became the first golfer in school history to reach No. 1 in the Golfstat rankings. During his college career, he recorded five victories and earned back-to-back First-Team All-SEC honors.

His senior season featured a 69.77 scoring average, one of the best single-season marks in program history.

Those performances helped him finish ninth in the 2022 PGA Tour University standings, earning status on PGA Tour Canada and beginning his professional career.

4. Greyson Porter Has Been a Key Part of Jackson Suber’s Success

Suber’s caddie, Greyson Porter, has also played an important role in his development.

Porter was a collegiate golfer at Florida State before competing on PGA Tour Canada. Like Suber, he pursued a career in professional golf before transitioning to caddying.

The partnership has produced encouraging results during the 2026 season, including a T19 finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic and a fourth-place finish at the CJ Cup.

Porter remained on the bag as Suber entered the final round of the RBC Canadian Open with a one-shot lead.

5. Jackson Suber Is Chasing His First PGA Tour Victory

The biggest story surrounding Suber right now remains his performance on the course.

At the RBC Canadian Open, he carried a one-shot lead into the final round after shooting a third-round 66. The former Ole Miss golfer reached 13-under-par and positioned himself for the biggest opportunity of his professional career.

“I’ve just hit good drives there and I feel like I’ve been in a good spot and iron play seems to be my strength,” Suber said after the third round.

With players such as Bud Cauley, Tommy Fleetwood, Wyndham Clark and Sam Burns chasing him, the final round represented a major test.

Regardless of the outcome, 2026 has already become a memorable year for Suber. Between earning significant PGA Tour attention and announcing his engagement to Kathryn Lawfield, both his professional and personal life continue to trend upward.