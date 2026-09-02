Jason Day Dealt Concerning Career News Days Before Presidents Cup

The 2026 Presidents Cup is taking shape ahead of the September 22-27 event at Medinah Country Club. The United States and International teams have now completed their captain’s selections for the competition in Chicago.

International Team captain Geoff Ogilvy faced a major task while building his roster. He had to balance experience with emerging talent as his team prepares to face a strong U.S. side featuring major champions and proven Presidents Cup players.

The International roster features a mix of veterans and rookies. Adam Scott will make a record 12th Presidents Cup appearance, while Hideki Matsuyama brings six previous appearances into the event. Several younger players will also make their Presidents Cup debuts.

Jason Day Misses Presidents Cup Due to Injury

Injury forced Jason Day out of the International Team for the 2026 Presidents Cup. Day ranked 11th in the International selection rankings, but his difficult season raised concerns about his availability.

The 38-year-old missed the PGA Tour playoffs for the first time in 18 years. He also withdrew from two PGA Tour events after the Open Championship while dealing with back issues.

Day made his physical condition clear after missing the playoffs.

“My body is beat,” Day said.

“I really have to get my body sorted; that’s the biggest thing. It’s hard to play golf the way that I am playing now. And then I’m playing against the best players in the world. I’m giving everyone a handicap and it’s just really difficult to do that.”

He also said he needed time away from golf to recover.

“Best to kind of take some time off, get my body sorted and try to come out next year and play well.”

Day’s absence matters to Ogilvy. The former world No. 1 had become a passionate Presidents Cup player and provided important leadership during the 2024 event in Montreal.

Ogilvy stayed in contact with Day throughout his recent struggles. The captain wanted the major champion available for the team in Chicago.

“He’s very passionate about it,” Ogilvy told “Golf Australia” magazine. “And last time in Montreal, he was a great leader for us and he was really passionate and involved.”

Ogilvy added that the team wanted Day to be “fit and healthy” because of his experience and achievements.

Geoff Ogilvy Completes International Team

With Day unavailable, Ogilvy used his six captain’s picks to complete the International roster. He selected Corey Conners, Nico Echavarria, Nick Taylor, Sungjae Im, Ryo Hisatsune, and Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

Echavarria, Taylor and Hisatsune will make their Presidents Cup debuts. Ryan Fox will also make his first appearance after qualifying automatically.

Adam Scott brings the most Presidents Cup experience to the group. He will make a record 12th appearance, while Matsuyama will play in his seventh.

Ogilvy expressed confidence in the balance and attitude of his players.

“We really were excited about the group of players we’ve got, the balance we’ve got on the team,” Ogilvy said.

“We’re very excited and looking forward to getting all that to Chicago and showing the rookies what it’s like, and getting Adam and Hideki to show them the way.”

The captain also highlighted a potential pairing between Matsuyama and Hisatsune. The two Japanese players have already spent considerable time practicing together.

The International Team will now focus on preparations for Medinah. The U.S. team has also completed its roster, setting up the next stage ahead of the September showdown.