Jessica Bang Cause of Death: WPGA Mourns Rising Golf Star, 18

Jessica Bang, the emerging professional golfer whose brilliant start had made her one of Australia’s most promising young players, has died at 18 after suffering a brain hemorrhage.

Bang collapsed Aug. 1 while in Bangkok, Thailand, to compete in the KLPGA Tour’s International Qualifying Tournament. She underwent emergency brain surgery and was placed on life support in intensive care, according to reports from News.com.au and The Daily Telegraph.

Her family confirmed that she died Thursday morning in Bangkok.

The brain hemorrhage and its complications were identified as the medical cause preceding Bang’s death. Her family has not publicly disclosed what caused the bleeding, and no additional underlying diagnosis has been announced.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the WPGA Tour of Australasia and the broader Australian golf community are with Jessica’s family, friends and all those who knew and loved her at this incredibly difficult time,” the tour said in a statement.

Jessica Bang Suffered Medical Emergency in Bangkok

Bang’s cousins launched an online fundraiser after her emergency surgery, initially hoping to cover mounting medical expenses and eventually return her to Australia, where she could continue treatment surrounded by family.

That return never became possible.

“We are truly heartbroken by this news,” fundraiser organizer Janette Yoon wrote in an update. “However, we would like to continue to remember Jessica and celebrate her achievements, passion and dedication to golf.”

The family remembered more than the golfer whose career had barely begun.

“As her cousins, we will forever cherish the time and memories we shared with Jessica,” the statement continued. “Her sense of humor, together with her cheerful and vibrant personality, will always be remembered and treasured by our family.”

The fundraiser had collected nearly 35,000 Australian dollars as support arrived from across the golf community.

‘Rookie Bang’ Made Immediate Impact as Professional

South Korean-born Bang recently became an Australian citizen and turned professional in November 2025 after securing status through the WPGA Tour of Australasia qualifying school.

It took her only five professional starts to win.

Bang captured the 2026 Ford Women’s NSW Open Regional Qualifying Event at Moss Vale Golf Club in February, closing with an 8-under-par 65. The round established a course record and gave her a five-stroke victory at 13 under.

Her mother carried her bag during the breakthrough.

Bang produced eight birdies and an eagle in the final round, converting a 30-foot putt at the 15th hole to separate herself from the field. The performance transformed “Rookie Bang” from an affectionate nickname into a warning about how quickly she was developing.

“I’m so happy, I can’t even put it into words,” Bang told Golf Australia Magazine after the victory. “It still doesn’t feel real yet. I did not expect this at all—big surprise.”

Six months later, those words carry an unbearable weight.

Bang had earned opportunities on the WPGA and KLPGA circuits and traveled to Bangkok pursuing the next step in a career gathering momentum. The Australian golf community is now mourning not only the player she had become, but everything she never had the time to show.