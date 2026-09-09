How Will Team USA Qualify for the 2027 Ryder Cup? What to Know

The 2027 Ryder Cup is set to bring Team USA and Team Europe together at Adare Manor in Ireland from September 17-19. The biennial competition will feature 12 players on each side, with the Americans looking to build a strong roster for the overseas contest.

Jim Furyk will lead the U.S. team as captain after previously serving in the role at the 2018 Ryder Cup in Paris. With the next edition still more than a year away, the focus has now shifted toward how the American team will be assembled.

The selection process is particularly important as the U.S. looks to put together its strongest possible lineup for the challenge in Ireland. Furyk and the PGA of America have now finalized the framework that will determine the automatic qualifiers and captain’s picks.

Team USA Introduces New Ryder Cup Points System

Team USA will use a new points-based selection system for the 2027 Ryder Cup, with players earning points exclusively during the 2027 season across 31 qualifying events.

The top six eligible players on the U.S. Ryder Cup Points list following the BMW Championship will automatically make the team. Furyk will then have six captain’s picks, completing the 12-player roster.

One notable change is that no points from the 2026 major championships will count toward qualification. Points will begin at The American Express from January 18-24, 2027, and the qualification period will conclude with the BMW Championship from August 16-22.

Major winners will receive 3,000 points, while the winner of The Players Championship will earn 2,850. Winners of eight PGA Tour Signature Events and the FedEx St. Jude Championship and BMW Championship will receive 2,250 points.

Winners of full-field PGA Tour events will earn 1,500 points. The 2027 opposite-field events will not award Ryder Cup points.

Furyk explained the need for a change earlier this year, saying, “The landscape has changed so much in the last five years. We need to come up with a fair assessment of how to identify those six players.”

The PGA of America also stressed that ranking in points does not automatically guarantee selection. Players must satisfy all eligibility requirements separately.

Jim Furyk Faces Overseas Challenge With Team USA

Furyk believes the revamped system can help Team USA identify the strongest six automatic qualifiers heading into September 2027.

“I have worked diligently with our team and am pleased to implement a new qualifying process for the 2027 U.S. Ryder Cup Team,” Furyk said. “We possess an exceptional mix of veterans and rising stars, and this system will help us identify the strongest players in September 2027.”

The captain will then have six selections of his own, giving him an important role in shaping the final U.S. roster after the automatic qualifiers are determined.

The challenge will come on European soil, where Team USA has not won the Ryder Cup since 1993. The Americans will travel to Adare Manor for the 46th edition of the competition, with Europe entering the event after winning the previous two Ryder Cups.

The 2027 contest will run from September 17-19 in Ireland. For Furyk, the new selection structure provides a full season for American players to establish themselves before the final roster takes shape.

“I am excited for qualification to begin in January and to watch them compete at the highest level for a spot on our team,” Furyk said.

With six automatic spots and six captain’s picks, the new system gives the U.S. a 12-player team while placing greater emphasis on performances during the 2027 season.