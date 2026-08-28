J.J. Spaun Reveals Bizarre Cause of Injury That Ended His Season

J.J. Spaun entered the Tour Championship after putting together another notable season on the PGA Tour. The 36-year-old added the Valero Texas Open to his list of victories in April, giving him his third PGA Tour title and another major highlight after his breakthrough U.S. Open victory in 2025.

J.J. Spaun also carried solid form into the FedExCup Playoffs. He finished tied for 34th at the FedEx St. Jude Championship before taking 22nd at the BMW Championship in St. Louis. At Bellerive Country Club, he opened with a six-under 64 and followed it with a 66 in the second round. Those results helped Spaun reach East Lake for the season-ending event.

The Tour Championship also carried significance beyond the FedExCup. J.J. Spaun entered the week 10th in the U.S. Presidents Cup standings, putting him in the conversation for one of Brandt Snedeker’s six captain’s picks. However, his plans for the final event of the PGA Tour season changed quickly in Atlanta.

J.J. Spaun Traces Shoulder Injury to His Sleeping Position

J.J. Spaun revealed that an unusual sleeping position caused the right shoulder issue that forced him to withdraw from the Tour Championship.

According to Todd Lewis of Golf Channel, Spaun woke up Tuesday with a sharp pain around his shoulder blade after sleeping in an awkward position.

The injury continued to bother him when he tried to practice. Spaun said he experienced similar discomfort during the previous year’s Open Championship, but this time the problem persisted.

“Took a few sand wedge swings yesterday, and it’s just basically like a knife in my right shoulder blade. … I tried to push through it ,” Spaun said.

He explained that his shoulder felt better in terms of mobility before Thursday’s round, but the golf swing still created too much discomfort.

“Today it felt a lot better, like mobility-wise, but I think with the torque and the amount of force in a golf swing, it just doesn’t feel very comfortable,” Spaun said.

The problem became serious enough for Spaun to reconsider continuing the tournament. He said he wanted to avoid making the injury worse before doctors could properly assess it.

“I’m nowhere [near a] point in my game health-wise to be able to compete at the highest level. I just didn’t want to cause any further damage before I assess this correctly and see what’s going on in there,” Spaun said.

With the discomfort still affecting his ability to make a full golf swing, Spaun decided he could no longer continue at East Lake.

J.J. Spaun’s Strong 2026 Season Ends Early

J.J. Spaun’s 2026 campaign featured several strong results despite some inconsistency.

Spaun captured the Valero Texas Open in April, adding his third PGA Tour victory to his resume after his 2025 U.S. Open breakthrough.

He also recorded nine top-25 finishes in 22 starts during the season. However, Spaun missed seven cuts and struggled to maintain consistent form throughout the year.

Spaun entered the FedExCup Playoffs with a chance to strengthen his position. He finished T-34 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship before improving to T-22 at the BMW Championship in St. Louis.

His BMW Championship performance showed signs of better form. Spaun opened with a 6-under 64 at Bellerive Country Club and followed it with a 66 in the second round.

He ultimately secured his place in the 30-player Tour Championship field.

J.J. Spaun also entered the week 10th in the U.S. Presidents Cup standings, keeping himself in contention for one of Brandt Snedeker’s six captain’s picks.

His early withdrawal at East Lake therefore brought an abrupt end to a season that included a PGA Tour victory, multiple top finishes and another opportunity to compete among the Tour’s best.