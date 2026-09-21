J.J. Spaun Opens Up on Presidents Cup Snub After BMW PGA Championship Win

J.J. Spaun arrived at Wentworth for his first BMW PGA Championship after an unexpected change to his late-season plans. The American had expected to be in Chicago with the U.S. team for the Presidents Cup, but instead made his debut at the DP World Tour’s flagship event.

Spaun entered the tournament after an eventful 2026 season. He won the Valero Texas Open and followed that success by claiming his first major championship at the U.S. Open. He also impressed during his Ryder Cup debut at Bethpage, finishing with a 2-1-0 record.

The 36-year-old also had to deal with a shoulder injury that forced him to withdraw from the Tour Championship. With a strong field featuring Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott and Manuel Elvira, Spaun arrived at Wentworth with plenty to prove.

J.J. Spaun Turns Presidents Cup Snub Into BMW PGA Victory

J.J. Spaun turned his disappointment at missing the Presidents Cup into a BMW PGA Championship victory on Sunday.

Spaun closed with a 5-under 67 and made four birdies across his final five holes. He finished at 17 under to win by two shots in his first appearance at Wentworth.

“I played with a huge chip on my shoulder,” Spaun said after the victory. “I definitely had something to prove this week, but everything happens for a reason.”

Spaun had been left off Brandt Snedeker’s U.S. Presidents Cup team despite finishing 10th in the points standings.

Snedeker used his six captain’s picks on Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Chris Gotterup, Jacob Bridgeman and Jackson Koivun.

The omission disappointed Spaun, particularly after his strong Ryder Cup debut the previous year. He said he wanted to prove that he deserved a place on the Presidents Cup team.

“Being left off the Presidents Cup team a couple weeks ago was very disappointing, and you know, I wanted to prove that I deserve to be on that team,” Spaun said. “I took care of my business this week.”

His closing stretch delivered exactly that response. Spaun hit his tee shot to within three feet on the 14th before making birdie. He then holed birdie putts of around 15 feet on the 15th and 16th.

Manuel Elvira briefly joined Spaun at the top after making an eagle on the 17th. Elvira needed a strong finish on the final hole but made a double bogey after his lay-up found a bunker.

That allowed Spaun to complete his two-shot victory over Elvira, McIlroy, Adam Scott and Aaron Rai.

J.J. Spaun Set for Bigger DP World Tour Role

The victory could also strengthen Spaun’s plans to become a more regular global player. He has already expressed his desire to play more events outside the United States during the fall.

“I’ve always wanted to be a global player,” Spaun said. “I’m really happy my schedule worked out the way it did.”

The BMW PGA Championship was Spaun’s first appearance at Wentworth, and he quickly embraced the event and its setting. He also enjoys spending time in England with his family and has spoken about bringing them to London.

Spaun’s connection with the DP World Tour could now grow after his victory at one of its biggest events. He was already a DP World Tour member, but the win gives him another significant achievement on the circuit.

The victory was also Spaun’s second of the year after his Valero Texas Open triumph. It marked his fourth career victory worldwide, with three of those wins coming in the last 15 months.

Spaun’s performance at Wentworth also came against a strong field. McIlroy finished in a tie for second after entering the final round with a chance to win, while Scott and Rai also finished at 15 under.

For Spaun, the week ended with a title that he had not originally planned to pursue. His unexpected appearance at Wentworth ultimately produced one of the biggest wins of his career and added another chapter to his growing international schedule.