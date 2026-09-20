J.J. Spaun Opens Up on Wife and Children During Strong BMW PGA Run

J.J. Spaun has enjoyed a strong week at the BMW PGA Championship as he continues his first appearance at Wentworth. The 2025 U.S. Open champion arrived at the DP World Tour flagship event after a busy PGA Tour season and quickly settled into the historic venue.

Spaun has also found his game at an important point in the season. After opening with a 70, he followed it with a 6-under round to reach 8 under after two days. He then moved to 12 under after a five-birdie, one-bogey third round, leaving him one shot behind the leaders heading into Sunday.

The BMW PGA Championship has given Spaun another opportunity to compete on the DP World Tour while experiencing a different part of the golf calendar. His time in England, however, carries significance beyond the tournament itself.

J.J. Spaun and His Family Love the Cotswolds

J.J. Spaun has a special connection to England because his wife and two children regularly visit the Cotswolds with him during the winter.

“My family and I actually vacation over here in the wintertime,” Spaun said after the second round. “So any excuse to come to the U.K., and England, especially, we try to make it happen.”

Those family trips have become a tradition for Spaun. He said they usually spend a couple of weeks in the Cotswolds around mid-December.

“We go to the Cotswolds in mid-December for a couple weeks and just kind of enjoy the English culture. We feel the Christmas spirit a lot when we are over here,” he said.

The trips give Spaun and his family time away from golf. He said his wife and two children enjoy visiting pubs, relaxing, and spending time together.

“It’s a lot of fun, just my wife and my two children. We have a good time and hang out at the pubs and relax,” Spaun said.

That connection has made his BMW PGA Championship experience particularly enjoyable. Spaun has previously played on the DP World Tour, but this is his first appearance at Wentworth’s famous West Course.

He has also indicated that he could plan a more global or European schedule during the fall in the future.

“I definitely feel like I’m going to plan a little bit more of a global schedule or a European schedule moving forward in the Fall time,” Spaun said.

J.J. Spaun Carries Presidents Cup Disappointment

Spaun also arrived at Wentworth after missing out on the U.S. Presidents Cup team. He finished 10th on the points list but was not selected for the American roster.

The omission disappointed Spaun, especially after his successful 2025 Ryder Cup debut at Bethpage. He posted a 2-1-0 record and finished with one of the better records among the American players.

“Yeah, I think it was disappointing to be left off,” Spaun said. “I mean, I wasn’t really — I wasn’t expecting it, to be honest.”

Spaun had also reached the Tour Championship after winning the Valero Texas Open. However, he struggled during his final five starts of the summer and later withdrew from the Tour Championship with an injury.

“I kind of hung my hat on my experience with the Ryder Cup last year. Made it to the Tour Championship this year. I won in San Antonio [at the Valero Texas Open]. I kind of did everything I could. I was the odd man out,” he said.

The disappointment has given Spaun extra motivation at Wentworth, although he has remained focused on his golf.

“Definitely carrying a bit of a chip on my shoulder this week,” Spaun said. “I’ll just do my best and try to win.”

Spaun now enters the final round at 12 under after his five-birdie third round. He is one shot behind Manuel Elvira and Filippo Celli, setting up a chance to finish his first BMW PGA Championship with a strong result.