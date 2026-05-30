JJ Spaun Makes Surprising Equipment Change Ahead of US Open at Shinnecock Hills

J.J. Spaun is making a notable equipment change less than three weeks before he begins his U.S. Open title defense at Shinnecock Hills. The reigning champion has replaced the L.A.B. DF3 putter that helped him win his first major championship with a new L.A.B. OZ.1i HS model as he looks to regain confidence on the greens.

The switch comes at an important time for Spaun, who entered the weekend in contention at the Charles Schwab Challenge. As Round 3 got underway, Spaun was tied for the lead at 10-under alongside Jordan Smith, according to the tournament leaderboard. The strong showing has provided an early indication that the equipment change may already be paying dividends.

JJ Spaun Changes L.A.B. Putter Before U.S. Open Title Defense

The move involves more than simply changing putter models.

Spaun has gone from a center-shafted L.A.B. DF3 featuring the company’s grooved aluminum face to a heel-shafted OZ.1i HS equipped with a steel insert and zero shaft lean.

According to Golf.com journalist Jack Hirsh, Spaun had become increasingly frustrated with his performance on the greens this season.

“found myself kind of resenting my putter at times when I’m out on the course,” Spaun said.

L.A.B. Golf co-founder Sam Hahn explained that the primary issue was visual rather than mechanical.

After roughly 18 months of use in Arizona conditions, the finish on Spaun’s DF3 had worn down enough that the alignment aid was harder to see.

Liam Bedford worked with Spaun in Arizona last week as the golfer tested multiple alternatives before settling on the OZ.1i HS.

“Sometimes just a fresh look can change everything,” Hahn said.

According to Hahn, the new putter also matched what Spaun was already doing with his stroke.

The early results have been encouraging. Through the opening two rounds at Colonial Country Club, Spaun gained more than one stroke on the field with the new putter.

After his second round, Spaun said the immediate improvement validated the decision.

“It’s been, it’s nice to see that the putter switch was a good change,” Spaun said.

“So it’s good to switch it up and see it kind of solidify that it was a good decision these first two rounds and hopefully keep it going this weekend, next week and keep it into going into the U.S. Open.”

J.J. Spaun Stays in Contention at Charles Schwab Challenge

The equipment change comes as Spaun attempts to build momentum before returning to the U.S. Open.

The 35-year-old opened the Charles Schwab Challenge with a 64 before adding a second-round 68. He entered the weekend near the top of the leaderboard and remained tied for first at 10-under during the early stages of Round 3.

Spaun acknowledged that a slow-play warning affected his rhythm during Friday’s round.

“It was good. I got off to a good start. I turned in 4-under and we got put on the clock on our second or third hole,” Spaun said.

“Just kind of lost focus, tried to rush a lot. But, yeah, I’m still in a good position heading into the weekend.”

His position near the top of the leaderboard continues a recent resurgence. Spaun won the Valero Texas Open earlier this season after missing four cuts in his first seven starts of the year.

According to the Associated Press, Spaun missed the cut in both the Masters and the PGA Championship this season despite strong ball-striking performances.

He believes putting has been the key variable.

“My ball striking’s been pretty solid,” Spaun said.

“The weeks that I putt just slightly better than average, I contend.”

Spaun plans to play next week’s Memorial Tournament before skipping the Canadian Open and heading to Shinnecock Hills for his U.S. Open title defense.

With a new putter in the bag and another strong PGA Tour performance underway, Spaun appears focused on finding form at the right time before returning to golf’s biggest stage.