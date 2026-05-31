J.J. Spaun’s Wife Melody: 5 Fast Facts About the US Open Winner’s Wife

2025 U.S. Open winner J.J. Spaun is desperately chasing Eric Cole on Sunday for his fourth PGA Tour win at the Colonial Country Club. He has already added one win to his resume this season at the Texas Open and will be looking to defend his title at Shinnecock Hills in a few weeks.

Behind his rise, his wife, Melody, has played a major part. She cheers for her husband whenever he goes out to play.

“They were super proud of me,” Spaun said of his family after his U.S. Open victory. “They see how hard I work, and especially my wife. She always expects me to bring back a trophy. Every time I go golfing, she’s expecting me to win.”

That’s some solid backing from Melody. Here are five facts you need to know about her.

1) Melody Entered J.J. Spaun’s Life Before the Wins Arrived

Spaun and Melody were introduced by mutual friends in 2013. Their first date was mini-golf and the vibe did not scream romance at first.

“I was like, ‘I’m a pro golfer.’ I thought I was cool,” he told Golf.com . “But she’s like, ‘I don’t even know. What does that mean? Does that mean you’re like rich or something?’ I was like, ‘No.’ And she’s like, ‘I don’t really care.’

Melody did not find mini golfing enjoyable. “This is lame,” she expressed to Spaun.

2) Melody Was Not Instantly Sold on Golf Life

Melody first joined Spaun on tour in 2016 at the Northern Trust Open, now the Genesis Invitational.

Spaun later, during the Sentry Tournament of Champions, said she felt “kind of intimidated” by everything around the tour. He also told her, “This is the life you’re going to live, get used to it.”

3) J.J. Spaun and Melody Have Two Daughters

The couple married in 2019. They have two daughters, Emerson Lili and Violet, who are five and soon to be three years old, respectively.

His younger daughter came around the time of the U.S. Open in 2023 and Spaun revealed a story tied to it.

“The last time I played here, it was almost a similar sort of whirlwind,” Spaun told reporters during a press conference at the Travelers Championship. “My daughter was born Monday. My wife didn’t get discharged out of the hospital until Tuesday, late Tuesday.”

“It was our second born and … she was very nice enough to tell me, if I want to go play, go play. So I flew out here Wednesday night. I got in at like midnight.”

4) Melody Helps Keep Spaun Disciplined, Not Distracted

Melody also helped shape Spaun’s routine. He explained a “five-hour rule” that limits his practice time before family time starts. Spaun said the system “kind of makes me productive.”

He also said it keeps him from wasting time socializing.

“Yeah, so it kind of makes me productive,” the golfer said. “I don’t mess around and fraternize or socialize with everyone. Kind of just do my thing.”

5) She Keeps a Low Profile, Even While Supporting Him Publicly

Melody does not have public social media accounts, according to Town & Country. She does appear on Spaun’s accounts, but she keeps a quiet public footprint. That makes her different from many golf spouses who build their own online followings.

She showed up at major moments, including Spaun’s U.S. Open celebration at Oakmont, but she has not turned that visibility into a personal brand.