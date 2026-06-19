Joaquín Niemann Receives Severe Punishment at U.S. Open After Outburst

Joaquín Niemann’s opening round at the 2026 U.S. Open unraveled in dramatic fashion after the USGA handed the LIV Golf star a rare two-stroke penalty for an on-course outburst at Shinnecock Hills.

The incident occurred on the par-4 sixth hole Thursday evening. Niemann had already driven two balls out of bounds when frustration appeared to boil over after his sixth shot came up short of the green.

When play resumed Friday morning, the USGA announced a two-stroke penalty under Rule 1.2b for what officials classified as “serious misconduct.”

The ruling turned Niemann’s quintuple-bogey 9 into a septuple-bogey 11. Instead of limiting the damage, the Chilean star watched his score climb even higher before signing for an 8-over 78.

The penalty immediately became one of the biggest stories of the opening round and left Niemann facing a difficult climb to make the weekend.

Joaquin Niemann threw his iron approximately 50 yards according to a volunteer who witnessed the incident, via @GabbyHerzig. He also tried to get free relief from fire ants and kicked a white flag used to mark his ball. https://t.co/ptxE598DRn — Underdog Golf (@UnderdogGolf) June 19, 2026

USGA Explains Rare Two-Stroke Penalty on Niemann

The USGA released a statement Friday morning detailing the punishment.

“Joaquin Niemann was assessed two penalty strokes for throwing a club on the 6th hole during Round 1,” the statement said. “This act was determined to be serious misconduct under Rule 1.2b.”

Rule 1.2b focuses on player conduct and the spirit of the game. Golf’s governing bodies expect players to act with integrity, show consideration for others and respect the golf course.

The rule also gives tournament officials authority to punish behavior they believe crosses the line. Depending on the circumstances, penalties can range from a single stroke to outright disqualification.

The USGA later offered additional clarification.

“Serious Misconduct: If a player’s (or their caddie’s) behavior is so far removed from what is expected in the spirit of the game of golf, in accordance with Rule 1.2b, the Chief Referee, in consultation with the Championship Director, may apply a penalty of two strokes or disqualification, taking account of the frequency, impact, intent and severity of the misconduct.”

The decision marked the first major-championship conduct penalty of the season. It also served as a reminder that officials will enforce player-behavior standards when necessary.

Details of Niemann’s Frustration-Filled Sequence

No video of the incident has surfaced publicly, but reports from the course painted a clear picture of Niemann’s frustration.

According to The Athletic’s Gabby Herzig, a volunteer who witnessed the scene described a series of emotional reactions after Niemann’s struggles on the hole.

The witness claimed Niemann first tried to receive relief from fire ants. He then kicked a white flag that marked his ball and kicked sand in the area.

The most notable moment came when he launched an iron roughly 50 yards toward the edge of the course.

Underdog Golf later shared a similar account on social media, reporting that Niemann threw the club approximately 50 yards.

The costly mistake overshadowed an already difficult start to the championship. Niemann entered the week as one of LIV Golf’s top players and one of the more intriguing contenders in the field.

After early move up the leaderboard, he found himself at the center of a rare rules controversy. The two-stroke penalty transformed a disastrous hole into one of the most memorable moments of the opening round at Shinnecock Hills.

The lone bit of good news is that Niemann is currently -4 through seven holes on Friday morning as he looks for a bit of redemption.