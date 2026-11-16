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Joe Dean Delivered Groceries to Make Ends Meet; Now He’s on the PGA Tour

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MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 09: Joe Dean of England lines up a putt on the 12th green on day two of the Open de España presented by Madrid at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid on October 09, 2026 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty images)

Joe Dean’s golf career wasn’t going where he wanted, and he had to figure out how to make ends meet.

Beginning during the COVID-19 pandemic and continuing up to 2024, Dean delivered groceries. He kept golfing, but that wasn’t enough. He had to find some secondary income just to stay afloat.

That’s what makes his story all that much sweeter.

This weekend, Dean learned that he’ll have a PGA Tour card for 2027.

Dean earned his spot with a top-10 finish (among those who don’t already have a PGA Tour card) on the DP World Tour, the former European Tour. Each of the top-10 finishers in that group earns such a distinction. Dean finished 10th in those standings, snagging the last spot.

It’s been quite the rise for Dean.

Joe Dean as Delivery Driver

GettyVIRGINIA WATER, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: Joe Dean of England walks with his caddie and wife, Emily Dean on day one of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club on September 17, 2026 in Virginia Water, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Dean, who married his long-time partner Emily in July, is also caddied by his now-wife — and they’re heading to the PGA Tour after an improbable journey.

This is how ESPN described Dean’s past as a grocery delivery driver:

“Just six years ago, Dean was delivering groceries during the COVID-19 pandemic. He kept doing it for nearly four years to help fund his golf career when he didn’t have a card.”

Dean certainly isn’t the only aspiring professional athlete who has needed to add gigs to make ends meet. It’s just particularly special that he has made it to an impressive height.

Last Hole Drama

GettySUTTON COLDFIELD, ENGLAND – AUGUST 30: Joe Dean of England, winner of the Husqvarna British Masters celebrates victory on day four of the Husqvarna British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo 2026 at The Belfry on August 30, 2026 in Sutton Coldfield, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Maybe even crazier than Dean’s journey is that his spot on the PGA Tour came down to the last hole this weekend — and he himself was already done golfing.

Dean shot a 2-over 74 in Sunday’s final round, jeopardizing his spot.

A bogey by Mikael Lindberg on the 18th hole gave Dean his spot back.

Dean earned the largest portion of his points in August when he won the British Masters.

And now Dean will have the chance to play on the PGA Tour in 2027.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Joe Dean Delivered Groceries to Make Ends Meet; Now He’s on the PGA Tour

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