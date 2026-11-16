Joe Dean Delivered Groceries to Make Ends Meet; Now He’s on the PGA Tour

Joe Dean’s golf career wasn’t going where he wanted, and he had to figure out how to make ends meet.

Beginning during the COVID-19 pandemic and continuing up to 2024, Dean delivered groceries. He kept golfing, but that wasn’t enough. He had to find some secondary income just to stay afloat.

That’s what makes his story all that much sweeter.

This weekend, Dean learned that he’ll have a PGA Tour card for 2027.

Dean earned his spot with a top-10 finish (among those who don’t already have a PGA Tour card) on the DP World Tour, the former European Tour. Each of the top-10 finishers in that group earns such a distinction. Dean finished 10th in those standings, snagging the last spot.

It’s been quite the rise for Dean.

Joe Dean as Delivery Driver

Dean, who married his long-time partner Emily in July, is also caddied by his now-wife — and they’re heading to the PGA Tour after an improbable journey.

This is how ESPN described Dean’s past as a grocery delivery driver:

“Just six years ago, Dean was delivering groceries during the COVID-19 pandemic. He kept doing it for nearly four years to help fund his golf career when he didn’t have a card.”

Dean certainly isn’t the only aspiring professional athlete who has needed to add gigs to make ends meet. It’s just particularly special that he has made it to an impressive height.

Last Hole Drama

Maybe even crazier than Dean’s journey is that his spot on the PGA Tour came down to the last hole this weekend — and he himself was already done golfing.

Dean shot a 2-over 74 in Sunday’s final round, jeopardizing his spot.

A bogey by Mikael Lindberg on the 18th hole gave Dean his spot back.

Dean earned the largest portion of his points in August when he won the British Masters.

And now Dean will have the chance to play on the PGA Tour in 2027.