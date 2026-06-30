John Deere Classic Field 2026: Full Player List, Withdrawals

The PGA Tour returns to TPC Deere Run this week for the John Deere Classic, one of the final opportunities for players to build momentum before the season shifts its attention to The Open Championship. While many of the game’s biggest stars are skipping the event, the tournament once again features a deep field filled with proven PGA Tour winners, rising stars and players looking to secure valuable FedExCup points.
Among the most recognizable names in the field are two-time John Deere Classic champion Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Keegan Bradley, Daniel Berger, Tom Kim, Tony Finau and 2025 champion Brian Campbell.
The tournament also includes several of the PGA Tour’s emerging young talents, including Luke Clanton, Blades Brown and Jackson Koivun, giving fans an intriguing mix of veterans and future stars.
The 144-player field will compete for an $8.8 million purse at one of the Tour’s most birdie-friendly venues.
Full Travelers Championship Field
Here is a complete list of players participating in the 2026 John Deere Classic, per the PGA Tour:
Augusto Núñez (in, open qualifier)
Michael Feagles (in, open qualifier)
Luke Gutschewski (in, open qualifier)
Patrick Adler (in, open qualifier)
Nico Echavarria (out, W/D)
Taylor Montgomery (out, W/D)
Winners of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and The Genesis Invitational (last three years)
Poston, J.T.
Bridgeman, Jacob
Tournament winner in past two seasons
Bradley, Keegan
Brennan, Michael
Campbell, Brian
Campos, Rafael
Dunlap, Nick
Echavarria, Nico
Eckroat, Austin
Finau, Tony
Fisk, Steven
Garnett, Brice
Glover, Lucas
Gotterup, Chris
Griffin, Ben
Higgo, Garrick
Highsmith, Joe
Homa, Max
Jaeger, Stephan
Kim, Tom
Kizzire, Patton
Malnati, Peter
Mouw, William
Novak, Andrew
Pavon, Matthieu
Pendrith, Taylor
Potgieter, Aldrich
Riley, Davis
Schenk, Adam
Simpson, Webb
Thompson, Davis
Vegas, Jhonattan
Vilips, Karl
Yu, Kevin
Top 70 on prior year FedExCup points list
Im, Sungjae
Stevens, Sam
Berger, Daniel
McCarthy, Denny
Kim, Michael
Hoge, Tom
Fowler, Rickie
Spieth, Jordan
Greyserman, Max
Rodgers, Patrick
Hughes, Mackenzie
Grillo, Emiliano
van Rooyen, Erik
Top 100 on prior year FedExCup Fall points list
Hoey, Rico
McGreevy, Max
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Whaley, Vince
Cole, Eric
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Mitchell, Keith
Meissner, Mac
Roy, Kevin
Hubbard, Mark
Ramey, Chad
Phillips, Chandler
Hisatsune, Ryo
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Walker, Danny
Kanaya, Takumi
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
Frittelli, Dylan
Howell, Mason
Stout, Preston
Sponsor-Unrestricted
PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
Fisher, Darin
Leading 10 players (not otherwise exempt) on DP World Tour
Li, Haotong
Nakajima, Keita
Top 20 players on prior season Korn Ferry Tour points list
Keefer, Johnny
Blanchet, Chandler
Smotherman, Austin
Shipley, Neal
Lebioda, Hank
Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
Lamprecht, Christo
Chatfield, Davis
Bauchou, Zach
Coody, Pierceson
Kang, Jeffrey
Hirata, Kensei
Crowe, Trace
VanDerLaan, John
Dou, Zecheng
Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
Nyholm, Pontus
Top five players from PGA TOUR Q-School
Ewart, A.J.
Tosti, Alejandro
Svensson, Adam
Rozo, Marcelo
Wu, Dylan
PGA Tour University
Clanton, Luke
Koivun, Jackson
Sargent, Gordon
Top 10 and ties from previous event
Stanger, Jimmy
Suber, Jackson
Top 100 medical
Hodges, Lee
Nos. 101-110 on prior season FedExCup Fall points list
Wallace, Matt
Hossler, Beau
Lipsky, David
Fishburn, Patrick
Major Medical Extension
Todd, Brendon
Wise, Aaron
Streelman, Kevin
Lindheim, Nicholas
Reorder for Nos. 111-125 on prior season FedExCup Fall points list/300 career cuts made
Putnam, Andrew
Moore, Taylor
Ghim, Doug
Power, Seamus
Dahmen, Joel
Ventura, Kris
Kuchar, Matt
Griffin, Lanto
Lower, Justin
Reorder categories 37-44
Brown, Blades
Springer, Hayden
Skinns, David
Peterson, Paul
Silverman, Ben
Martin, Ben
Kohles, Ben
Blair, Zac
Noh, S.Y.
Hadwin, Adam
Kim, Chan
Paul, Jeremy
Young, Carson
Villegas, Camilo
Duncan, Tyler
Brehm, Ryan
Hardy, Nick
List, Luke
Merritt, Troy
Gómez, Fabián
Johnson, Zach
Laird, Martin
Byrd, Jonathan
Streb, Robert
Nos. 125-150 on prior season’s FedExCup Fall points list
Higgs, Harry
Top Stars Missing From the John Deere Classic Field
While the John Deere Classic features a solid field, three of golf’s biggest stars – Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland and Rory McIlroy – are notably absent.
Scheffler is coming off another heartbreaking finish after losing in a playoff to Hovland at the Travelers Championship. Despite having just one victory this season at The American Express, the World No. 1 has remained one of the Tour’s most consistent players with nine top-10 finishes. With The Open Championship just over two weeks away, Scheffler appears to be using the week to recharge before the season’s final major.
Hovland is also skipping the event after earning his first PGA Tour victory of 2026. The Norwegian has never made the John Deere Classic a regular stop, making just one appearance at TPC Deere Run in 2019, where he finished tied for 16th. After an inconsistent season that included multiple missed cuts, he’ll instead turn his attention to preparing for the upcoming major championship.
As for McIlroy, the Masters champion has never played the John Deere Classic. He has not teed it up since the U.S. Open after also passing on the Travelers Championship to focus on his links golf preparation. McIlroy has dealt with a back injury earlier this season, making rest and preparation ahead of The Open Championship a logical priority.
Brian Campbell’s 2025 Victory
Brian Campbell returns to defend the title he captured in dramatic fashion at the 2025 John Deere Classic. Campbell defeated Emiliano Grillo in a playoff after finishing regulation at 18-under par, earning his second PGA Tour victory of the season and completing one of the biggest breakout campaigns on Tour.
Campbell vaulted into the top 30 of the FedExCup standings and climbed inside the world’s top 60 after becoming one of only a handful of multiple-time PGA Tour winners during the 2025 season.
Returning to TPC Deere Run this year, Campbell will attempt to become the first player since Steve Stricker to successfully defend the John Deere Classic title.
John Deere Classic Field 2026: Full Player List, Withdrawals