John Deere Classic Field 2026: Full Player List, Withdrawals

The PGA Tour returns to TPC Deere Run this week for the John Deere Classic, one of the final opportunities for players to build momentum before the season shifts its attention to The Open Championship. While many of the game’s biggest stars are skipping the event, the tournament once again features a deep field filled with proven PGA Tour winners, rising stars and players looking to secure valuable FedExCup points.

Among the most recognizable names in the field are two-time John Deere Classic champion Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Keegan Bradley, Daniel Berger, Tom Kim, Tony Finau and 2025 champion Brian Campbell.

The tournament also includes several of the PGA Tour’s emerging young talents, including Luke Clanton, Blades Brown and Jackson Koivun, giving fans an intriguing mix of veterans and future stars.

The 144-player field will compete for an $8.8 million purse at one of the Tour’s most birdie-friendly venues.

Full Travelers Championship Field

Here is a complete list of players participating in the 2026 John Deere Classic, per the PGA Tour:

Augusto Núñez (in, open qualifier)

Michael Feagles (in, open qualifier)

Luke Gutschewski (in, open qualifier)

Patrick Adler (in, open qualifier) Nico Echavarria (out, W/D)

Taylor Montgomery (out, W/D) Winners of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and The Genesis Invitational (last three years) Poston, J.T.

Bridgeman, Jacob Tournament winner in past two seasons Bradley, Keegan

Brennan, Michael

Campbell, Brian

Campos, Rafael

Dunlap, Nick

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

Finau, Tony

Fisk, Steven

Garnett, Brice

Glover, Lucas

Gotterup, Chris

Griffin, Ben

Higgo, Garrick

Highsmith, Joe

Homa, Max

Jaeger, Stephan

Kim, Tom

Kizzire, Patton

Malnati, Peter

Mouw, William

Novak, Andrew

Pavon, Matthieu

Pendrith, Taylor

Potgieter, Aldrich

Riley, Davis

Schenk, Adam

Simpson, Webb

Thompson, Davis

Vegas, Jhonattan

Vilips, Karl

Yu, Kevin Top 70 on prior year FedExCup points list Im, Sungjae

Stevens, Sam

Berger, Daniel

McCarthy, Denny

Kim, Michael

Hoge, Tom

Fowler, Rickie

Spieth, Jordan

Greyserman, Max

Rodgers, Patrick

Hughes, Mackenzie

Grillo, Emiliano

van Rooyen, Erik Top 100 on prior year FedExCup Fall points list Hoey, Rico

McGreevy, Max

Thorbjornsen, Michael

Whaley, Vince

Cole, Eric

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Mitchell, Keith

Meissner, Mac

Roy, Kevin

Hubbard, Mark

Ramey, Chad

Phillips, Chandler

Hisatsune, Ryo

Olesen, Thorbjørn

Walker, Danny

Kanaya, Takumi Sponsor exemption (unrestricted) Frittelli, Dylan

Howell, Mason

Stout, Preston

Sponsor-Unrestricted PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year Fisher, Darin Leading 10 players (not otherwise exempt) on DP World Tour Li, Haotong

Nakajima, Keita Top 20 players on prior season Korn Ferry Tour points list Keefer, Johnny

Blanchet, Chandler

Smotherman, Austin

Shipley, Neal

Lebioda, Hank

Dumont de Chassart, Adrien

Lamprecht, Christo

Chatfield, Davis

Bauchou, Zach

Coody, Pierceson

Kang, Jeffrey

Hirata, Kensei

Crowe, Trace

VanDerLaan, John

Dou, Zecheng

Yellamaraju, Sudarshan

Nyholm, Pontus Top five players from PGA TOUR Q-School Ewart, A.J.

Tosti, Alejandro

Svensson, Adam

Rozo, Marcelo

Wu, Dylan PGA Tour University Clanton, Luke

Koivun, Jackson

Sargent, Gordon Top 10 and ties from previous event Stanger, Jimmy

Suber, Jackson Top 100 medical Hodges, Lee Nos. 101-110 on prior season FedExCup Fall points list Wallace, Matt

Hossler, Beau

Lipsky, David

Fishburn, Patrick Major Medical Extension Todd, Brendon

Wise, Aaron

Streelman, Kevin

Lindheim, Nicholas Reorder for Nos. 111-125 on prior season FedExCup Fall points list/300 career cuts made Putnam, Andrew

Moore, Taylor

Ghim, Doug

Power, Seamus

Dahmen, Joel

Ventura, Kris

Kuchar, Matt

Griffin, Lanto

Lower, Justin Reorder categories 37-44 Brown, Blades

Springer, Hayden

Skinns, David

Peterson, Paul

Silverman, Ben

Martin, Ben

Kohles, Ben

Blair, Zac

Noh, S.Y.

Hadwin, Adam

Kim, Chan

Paul, Jeremy

Young, Carson

Villegas, Camilo

Duncan, Tyler

Brehm, Ryan

Hardy, Nick

List, Luke

Merritt, Troy

Gómez, Fabián

Johnson, Zach

Laird, Martin

Byrd, Jonathan

Streb, Robert Nos. 125-150 on prior season’s FedExCup Fall points list Higgs, Harry

Top Stars Missing From the John Deere Classic Field

While the John Deere Classic features a solid field, three of golf’s biggest stars – Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland and Rory McIlroy – are notably absent.

Scheffler is coming off another heartbreaking finish after losing in a playoff to Hovland at the Travelers Championship. Despite having just one victory this season at The American Express, the World No. 1 has remained one of the Tour’s most consistent players with nine top-10 finishes. With The Open Championship just over two weeks away, Scheffler appears to be using the week to recharge before the season’s final major.

Hovland is also skipping the event after earning his first PGA Tour victory of 2026. The Norwegian has never made the John Deere Classic a regular stop, making just one appearance at TPC Deere Run in 2019, where he finished tied for 16th. After an inconsistent season that included multiple missed cuts, he’ll instead turn his attention to preparing for the upcoming major championship.

As for McIlroy, the Masters champion has never played the John Deere Classic. He has not teed it up since the U.S. Open after also passing on the Travelers Championship to focus on his links golf preparation. McIlroy has dealt with a back injury earlier this season, making rest and preparation ahead of The Open Championship a logical priority.

Brian Campbell’s 2025 Victory

Brian Campbell returns to defend the title he captured in dramatic fashion at the 2025 John Deere Classic. Campbell defeated Emiliano Grillo in a playoff after finishing regulation at 18-under par, earning his second PGA Tour victory of the season and completing one of the biggest breakout campaigns on Tour.

Campbell vaulted into the top 30 of the FedExCup standings and climbed inside the world’s top 60 after becoming one of only a handful of multiple-time PGA Tour winners during the 2025 season.

Returning to TPC Deere Run this year, Campbell will attempt to become the first player since Steve Stricker to successfully defend the John Deere Classic title.