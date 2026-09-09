Jon Rahm Makes Personal Admission Ahead of Irish Open

Jon Rahm returns to Ireland this week for the Amgen Irish Open, a tournament that has already played an important role in his career. The Spaniard is a two-time winner, having claimed the title at Portstewart in 2017 and Lahinch in 2019.

He now returns to Trump International Golf Links Doonbeg looking to add another Irish Open title.

Rahm arrives after a short break from competitive golf. The two-time major champion said the break allowed him to step away from golf and spend more time with his children.

The tournament also comes during Rahm’s 10th year as a professional. He’s focused on the Irish Open and the challenge presented by the Doonbeg links.

Rahm’s return to Ireland has brought him back to a tournament he clearly values, and he opened up about what the event means to him.

Jon Rahm Highlights Family Time and Special Ireland Connection

Speaking to the DP World Tour ahead of the Irish Open, Rahm explained how he spent the past few weeks away from competition.

“I’ve been my dad. I’ve been, I’ve been a dad, basically. Not my dad, a dad,” Rahm said.

Rahm said his wife has been dealing with her fourth pregnancy and had been under the weather, allowing him to stay home and help with the children.

“So it hasn’t left a lot of room for golf,” he said.

“But at this stage of the year, having a little bit of time off and actually dealing with reality and real life, it’s very nice and needed.”

Rahm also spoke about his connection with Ireland. He said the country has become one of his favorite destinations because of the reception he receives and his success on its courses.

“It’s very special,” Rahm said. “I don’t know why, quite well why I can’t pinpoint it, but, you know, we always say some weeks are special, and for me, coming to Ireland just feels unique.”

The weather provided an early test at Doonbeg. Rahm played three holes before rain forced him off, then was rained out again when he tried to return.

“I did experience an Irish day,” Rahm said with a laugh.

Rahm said the course was in “fantastic shape” based on what he had seen. He also said Tyrrell Hatton had previously praised the design.

He does not expect to make major equipment changes for the event. Rahm said he rarely tinkers with his clubs and may use a 2-iron depending on how the course plays.

The Spaniard also reflected on reaching 10 years as a professional.

“I’ve accomplished a lot, and I’m very happy with what I’ve done so far,” Rahm said.

“I’ve been very, very lucky to have played this game at a really high level, and I hope the next decade I can keep doing it.”

Rahm’s focus this week is firmly on Ireland, but his schedule beyond Doonbeg is also taking shape.

Jon Rahm Adds More DP World Tour Events to His 2026 Schedule

Golf Monthly’s Matt Cradock reported that Rahm plans to play in the DP World Tour Playoffs, which would mark his first appearance there in three years. His next event after the Irish Open is the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Rahm has also outlined plans to play in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, depending on regional circumstances.

“I’m playing here, and I’m playing next week,” Rahm said.

“I’m planning on playing Abu Dhabi and Dubai, depending on what goes on in that part of the world.”

His participation in the Spanish Open remains contingent on the arrival of his fourth child.

For now, Rahm’s attention is on Doonbeg and the chance to win the Irish Open for a third time.