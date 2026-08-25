Jon Rahm Announces Personal News on Wife Kelley Cahill After LIV Golf Separation Report

Jon Rahm delivered a personal update over the weekend. The Spaniard confirmed that his wife, Kelley Cahill, is pregnant with their fourth child, due in October.

Rahm made the announcement Sunday after the final round of LIV Golf Indianapolis.

“I’m looking forward to going home and helping my very pregnant wife with the kids because it’s a 3-v-1 right now,” Rahm said. “It’s probably a 4-v-1 with the one that’s due in October. Happy to be dad for a few days before I get back for the Irish Open, but mainly looking forward to a haircut tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. because I need one badly.”

The baby will be the fourth for Rahm and Cahill, who met as students at Arizona State University. They have been married since 2019. The couple has two sons, Kepa and Eneko, born in 2021 and 2022 and a daughter, Alaia, born in 2024.

Jon Rahm’s Personal Update Came After LIV News

Rahm’s family news landed roughly 10 days after The Telegraph’s James Corrigan reported that LIV Golf insiders had grown “almost resigned” to losing Rahm once the season ended.

Corrigan’s Aug. 13 story, headlined “LIV fears Jon Rahm will quit,” cited sources who said the DP World Tour had already been notified of Rahm’s intentions and that LIV still owes him a “nine-figure” share of the signing bonus from his contract.

The DP World Tour was growing “increasingly confident” that Rahm would play more of its events in 2027.

Rahm did not directly address the speculation in Indianapolis. Asked whether he had accomplished what he set out to do by joining LIV, he called it “mission accomplished” without commenting further on his 2027 plans.

He will be using this personal break to think more on his golf future.

Jon Rahm’s Future If He Leaves LIV

Rahm left the PGA Tour for LIV in December 2023, days after winning the Masters, in a deal reported to top $300 million.

He struck an agreement with the DP World Tour in May to preserve his membership and Ryder Cup eligibility, settle outstanding fines and play five events on the European circuit, a arrangement that also let him tee it up at the Scottish Open in July, his first non-major PGA Tour start since 2023.

The DP World Tour has told its LIV members that similar conditional releases are “highly unlikely” to be offered again in 2027 and the tour is preparing to reinstate fines against LIV players next season under its conflicting-events policy.

Despite finishing a stroke behind rookie Michael La Sasso in Indianapolis, Rahm closed his week with a 7-under 63 to secure his third consecutive LIV Golf individual season points title, while Legion XIII won its second straight team championship.

He now heads home to Spain’s Basque Country for a short break with Cahill and the children before traveling to the Irish Open, a stretch he plans to use, at least in part, to weigh his future between LIV Golf 2.0 and a fuller return to the DP World Tour.