Jon Rahm Could Leave LIV Golf as $150 Million Question Looms

LIV Golf is heading toward a major transition after completing its 2026 season. The Saudi-backed league is working on a new structure for 2027 as it addresses changes in its funding and operations.

The league has discussed a smaller schedule and a revised competition model for its next phase. At the same time, questions remain over which players will stay with LIV and how the circuit will handle its relationship with the DP World Tour.

LIV also faces financial pressure as it seeks new investment. The Public Investment Fund is ending its financial backing after the 2026 season, while the league continues discussions with private capital firm BC Partners.

Against that backdrop, fresh reports are now pointing to significant changes among LIV’s biggest names.

Report: Jon Rahm, Bubba Watson Could Leave LIV Golf

🚨👀⛳️ JUST IN — A flood of new information is coming in about the future of LIV Golf 2.0, courtesy of Spanish outlet @Tengolf podcast. A few highlights below (h/t to @LIVGolf54) for initially digging into the details. Unconfirmed reports: ✌️Jon Rahm, Bubba Watson, David… https://t.co/64WUrnbQpu pic.twitter.com/idt89C7P83 — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) September 3, 2026

Jon Rahm, Bubba Watson and David Puig could leave LIV Golf as part of the league’s proposed 2027 overhaul, according to the unconfirmed information shared by a Spanish “Tengolf” podcast.

The report says Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith and Dustin Johnson could remain with the league. The roster information has not been confirmed by LIV Golf.

Rahm’s future has attracted particular attention. The two-time major champion joined LIV in 2023 on a lucrative contract and could still be owed around $150 million, according to “Daily Golf Club.”

Rahm avoided giving a clear answer about his future at LIV’s season finale in Indianapolis. He instead joked about getting a haircut the following morning.

LIV CEO Scott O’Neil has also acknowledged the importance of retaining players as the league works toward its next phase.

“The entirety of our focus is to get to this transaction and get through it. Without the players, that becomes very difficult,” O’Neil said.

The unconfirmed report also outlined a proposed new competition structure. LIV 2.0 could feature 40 players across 10 teams, with an additional 50 players entering each tournament via an open format.

That model would create 90-player fields. The proposed purses would range from $7 million to $9 million, while the bottom 30 players would face a weekly cut.

The reported changes would represent a significant shift from LIV’s current team-based format.

The proposed changes come as LIV faces significant financial pressure while trying to secure enough players for its next phase.

LIV Golf Faces Funding and DP World Tour Pressure

LIV Golf faces a difficult financial transition as it seeks funding for the 2027 season. The “Financial Times” reported that the league could seek bankruptcy protection as soon as next week while negotiations continue over a new investment structure.

LIV has been negotiating with BC Partners over funding for its next phase. The firm is also examining how player payments and any potential bankruptcy structure could affect a future investment.

The league has sent settlement offers to players who remain owed guaranteed payments beyond 2026.

Player commitments have also become an important issue for LIV. The league needs enough top players to attract new investment and establish the proposed 2027 model.

The DP World Tour creates another challenge. Players could face fines or bans if they compete in future LIV events that conflict with DP World Tour tournaments.

LIV has proposed a 10-event global schedule that could require other tours to accommodate its players during the rest of the season.

The “Financial Times” also reported that LIV could file for bankruptcy before the LIV 2.0 structure is finalized. Reuters separately reported that the league is racing to secure funding for a slimmed-down 2027 version.

With financial negotiations, tour restrictions and an unsettled player lineup all in play, LIV’s next phase remains uncertain. The reported roster changes and 90-player format remain unconfirmed as the league works toward its 2027 plans.