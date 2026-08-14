Jon Rahm Breaks Silence on LIV Golf Future With Telling Response

Jon Rahm’s future remains one of the biggest questions surrounding LIV Golf as the league works through a major financial restructuring. The Saudi Public Investment Fund stopped providing future funding in April, leaving CEO Scott O’Neil to pursue outside investment while planning a smaller operation for 2027.

The situation has also become more complicated for LIV players because the DP World Tour has indicated that the special arrangements allowing some LIV golfers to compete on both tours will not continue into next season. Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and other players now face important decisions about their schedules and commitments beyond 2026.

Jon Rahm’s LIV Golf Future Comes Into Focus

Jon Rahm’s changed demeanor at LIV UK and his careful responses about 2027 have raised fresh questions about whether his time with LIV Golf could be nearing its end.

When the PIF’s funding decision was first announced, Rahm was described as a “dejected figure” as he discussed the possibility of being tied to LIV Golf for years.

His tone appeared different at LIV UK, where he had “a small smile on his face” when asked about developments surrounding the tour.

Jon Rahm said, “Well, we’re in contact with them. We know a lot of what’s going on, yeah. Not that I can share with you guys right now.”

When asked about his optimism, Rahm replied, “I’m always optimistic. I play a game for a living. I can’t really be too upset about how things are going in life. Even though I’m very frustrated on the course very often, off the course I’m very different to what a lot of people think.”

The most direct question came when Rahm was asked whether he expected to play on LIV Golf in 2027. His response was cautious, “I’m not going to share anything that I can’t share with you guys right now.”

Those comments do not confirm that Rahm is leaving LIV Golf. However, his refusal to commit to the 2027 season comes as the league faces significant uncertainty over its future structure and finances.

“The Telegraph” reported that LIV sources are “almost resigned” to Rahm leaving at the end of the season, while insiders indicated that the DP World Tour had already been briefed on his intentions.

Jon Rahm has two years remaining on his original contract and is reportedly still owed a significant portion of his $300 million signing package. He has also shown little enthusiasm for a proposed LIV 2.0 format featuring around 10 events and smaller purses.

Bryson DeChambeau’s Role Could Grow If Jon Rahm Leaves LIV Golf

Jon Rahm’s departure would put even greater attention on Bryson DeChambeau as LIV Golf tries to secure investment for its next phase.

“The Athletic” reported that BC Partners may want assurances that LIV retains enough major stars to remain commercially viable. That makes DeChambeau especially important as the league attempts to finalize its financial restructuring.

Trey Wingo described the potential loss of Rahm as “devastating” for LIV Golf and pointed to the importance of keeping marquee players. He said Rahm is “one of the two biggest stars” and, in terms of the best player on the tour, “probably Jon Rahm.”

DeChambeau has remained committed to LIV Golf’s future despite his contract expiring and has been involved in discussions surrounding potential investors. He also led a player meeting at Bedminster.

LIV Golf is considering an investment deal for its next phase, while “The Athletic” has reported that Chapter 11 bankruptcy is one possible route, although no bankruptcy filing has been made. An out-of-court restructuring is also being considered.

With LIV trying to reduce costs while retaining its biggest names, Rahm’s future could have consequences beyond one player.

If he does depart, the pressure on DeChambeau and the league’s remaining stars to anchor LIV Golf’s next version would increase significantly.