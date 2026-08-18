Jon Rahm Reportedly Agrees to Three Conditions to Return to PGA Tour

Jon Rahm’s future with LIV Golf is becoming increasingly uncertain as the league prepares for its final event of the 2026 season in Indianapolis. The two-time major champion has been one of LIV’s most prominent players since joining the circuit at the end of 2023, winning four events and three consecutive individual titles.

The uncertainty comes as LIV Golf enters a major transition following the Saudi Public Investment Fund’s decision to end its financial backing after the 2026 season. The league has secured a new lead investor for its next phase, while its 2027 schedule is expected to feature 10 events. Brooks Koepka has already returned to the PGA Tour, adding to questions about which other LIV players could follow.

Rahm’s position has also shifted during the year. In January, he said, “I’m not planning on going anywhere,” while confirming his commitment to LIV Golf. However, he later returned to a PGA Tour co-sanctioned event, the Scottish Open, and reached an agreement with the DP World Tour to settle outstanding fines.

Jon Rahm Reportedly Faces $25 Million Charity Payment

According to the Tee Times on X, Rahm is set to make his final appearance at LIV Golf Indianapolis before returning to the PGA Tour in 2027.

The report claims the Spaniard has agreed to a deal requiring him to pay $25 million to charity. That would be substantially higher than the $5 million charity payment Brooks Koepka accepted when he returned to the PGA Tour earlier this year.

The Tee Times post also claims Rahm would have to complete an apology tour similar to Koepka’s, including announcing his separation from LIV Golf and a return to “traditional golf.”

The reported agreement would also restrict Rahm’s immediate access to PGA Tour Signature Events. According to the post, he would not receive sponsor exemptions for those tournaments and would instead need to qualify through his results.

The details have not been officially confirmed by Rahm or the PGA Tour.

The same report said Legion XIII general manager Geoff Ogilvy has been working behind the scenes to secure a similar arrangement for Rahm’s teammate Tyrrell Hatton. However, it stated that no agreement has been reached for Hatton.

Rahm’s reported return would come after he declined a PGA Tour pathway offered earlier this year. At the time, he chose to remain with LIV.

LIV Golf Changes Create Uncertainty for Jon Rahm

Rahm’s situation has developed as LIV Golf undergoes major changes. The Saudi PIF announced that it would fund the league only through the 2026 season, while LIV later announced that it had secured a new lead investor.

LIV CEO Scott O’Neil said the league is entering a new phase that will be “driven by and for the players.” He also said players would become the majority equity holders in LIV Golf.

The 2026 season is now ending earlier than originally planned. LIV’s Team Championship in Michigan was canceled, making Indianapolis the final event of the season.

O’Neil said, “Indianapolis will be a fitting finale for the League as fans have known it and the starting point for what we believe it can become.”

Rahm has already secured his third consecutive LIV individual championship. He has earned more than $18 million in tournament prize money this season and another $6 million for winning the individual title.

He also signed a reported $350 million deal when he joined LIV in 2023.

The Spaniard’s contract situation changed as LIV’s financial future became less certain. In May, Rahm said he had multiple years remaining on his contract and did not see “many ways out” at that stage.

For now, Rahm remains a LIV Golf player and is scheduled to compete in Indianapolis. But if the Tee Times report proves accurate, the event could mark the end of his time with LIV before a return to the PGA Tour under significantly stricter conditions.