Jon Rahm Gives Personal Take on LIV Future Before Irish Open

Jon Rahm returns to Ireland this week for the Amgen Irish Open, a tournament that has been important throughout his European career. The Spaniard is a two-time winner, having claimed titles at Portstewart in 2017 and Lahinch in 2019. He is now back at Trump International Doonbeg chasing a third Irish Open title.

Rahm arrives after another strong LIV Golf season. He won twice in 2026 and secured his third consecutive individual title. His Legion XIII team also won the team championship at LIV Golf Indianapolis, where Rahm finished runner-up individually.

Rahm plans to play the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth next week and has outlined further DP World Tour appearances. However, uncertainty remains about his longer-term future as LIV Golf undergoes major changes.

With Rahm back on familiar European soil, questions about his future remain unavoidable despite his focus on the tournament in front of him.

Jon Rahm Gives Candid Take on His LIV Golf Future

Speaking to “BBC Sport NI’s” Stephen Watson, Rahm avoided making a firm commitment about his LIV Golf future.

“There’s just a lot of things in place, right? There’s a lot of things that could happen, and it’s one of those things where time, time’s gonna tell,” Rahm said.

Watson then asked whether Rahm would like a pathway back to the PGA Tour. Rahm pointed to his current LIV agreement.

“Well, I, you know, I’m still… I still have a contract with LIV 1.0 that I’m more than willing to fulfill, so like I said, time will tell,” Rahm said.

Asked whether he would want to return to the PGA Tour if that opportunity became available, Rahm kept his answer brief.

“We’ll see what happens,” he said.

The comments come as LIV Golf faces uncertainty after Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund withdrew its financial backing. The circuit has also confirmed that it is scaling back operations, with employees laid off in September.

Rahm acknowledged the situation without offering a prediction about what comes next.

“To be fair for us people that joined LIV, I’m pretty good at dealing with turbulence,” he said.

Rahm has not announced a departure from LIV Golf or a return to the PGA Tour. His comments leave both possibilities open while he remains under contract with LIV.

Rahm may be keeping his LIV plans close to the vest, but his competitive schedule is becoming clearer as he prepares for the remainder of the European season.

Jon Rahm Reveals DP World Tour Plans After Irish Open

Golf Monthly’s Matt Cradock reported that Rahm plans to continue playing DP World Tour events after the Irish Open.

His schedule includes next week’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, followed by plans for Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

“I’m playing here, and I’m playing next week (BMW PGA Championship),” Rahm said.

“I’m planning on playing Abu Dhabi and Dubai, depending on what goes on in that part of the world.”

Rahm last played the DP World Tour Championship in 2023, when he finished tied fifth. He is also yet to play the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

His return to the DP World Tour also carries significance for his 2027 Ryder Cup ambitions.

Earlier this year, Rahm settled with the tour over his outstanding fines, making him eligible to qualify for the European team.

For now, the Irish Open is his immediate priority. Rahm is chasing a third title at an event he has already won twice, while his longer-term position in professional golf remains unresolved.