Jon Rahm Announces Personal News Ahead of Spanish Open

Jon Rahm was set to be one of the leading names at this week’s Spanish Open at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid. The Spaniard has enjoyed another strong season on LIV Golf and remains involved with the DP World Tour after resolving his dispute with the circuit earlier this year.

The Spanish Open is also an important event in Rahm’s career. The 31-year-old has won the national open three times, matching the record set by his boyhood hero Seve Ballesteros. His schedule has also become more complicated because of his commitments to both LIV Golf and the DP World Tour.

Rahm’s situation comes as the professional golf landscape continues to change around LIV Golf. The circuit is preparing for its next phase after the end of the Saudi Public Investment Fund’s financial support, while several of its biggest players face decisions over their futures.

Jon Rahm Withdraws From Spanish Open Ahead of Fourth Child’s Birth

Jon Rahm has officially withdrawn from the Spanish Open this week due to his wife expecting the imminent birth of their fourth child. @Tengolf has the details below. https://t.co/4vfYuAcHcD pic.twitter.com/V3oQ4eXrcY — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) October 6, 2026

Jon Rahm has officially withdrawn from this week’s Spanish Open as he and his wife, Kelley Cahill, await the imminent birth of their fourth child.

Spanish outlet TenGolf first reported Rahm’s withdrawal from the event. The former world No. 1 had previously acknowledged that Kelley’s due date could prevent him from competing in the Spanish Open.

“I want to play Dunhill [Links Championship] and Spanish Open but that doesn’t seem like because of our due date being in October,” Rahm said earlier this summer.

“Being our fourth, I don’t think I would have time to fly back and be on time. So most likely I miss those two.”

Rahm also missed last week’s Dunhill Links Championship. His withdrawal means he will not compete at the Spanish Open despite having won the tournament three times.

His three victories match Ballesteros’ record from 1995. Rahm’s absence is therefore significant for an event where he has been one of the biggest attractions in recent years.

The decision also affects Rahm’s DP World Tour schedule. His appearance in Madrid would have been his fourth start of the season, but he remains on three following his withdrawal.

As part of his agreement with the DP World Tour, Rahm must make five starts because of his LIV Golf commitments. He can still reach that requirement through the remaining regular-season events or the season-ending playoffs.

Jon Rahm Faces DP World Tour and LIV Golf Decisions

Rahm currently sits 43rd in the Race to Dubai standings, which is enough to qualify for the first playoff event in Abu Dhabi. The top 70 players qualify for that tournament, while the top 50 advance to the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The DP World India Championship in Delhi is next week, followed by the Genesis Championship in South Korea. Those events give Rahm opportunities to meet his five-star requirement before the playoffs.

Rahm has also enjoyed a productive 2026 LIV Golf season. He won in Hong Kong and Mexico City and finished runner-up four times, results that secured his third consecutive individual championship.

He finished second at the season-ending LIV event in Indianapolis in August. His Legion XIII team also won the team championship for the second straight season.

Rahm resolved his long-running dispute with the DP World Tour in May after agreeing to pay outstanding fines for participating in LIV Golf events without official permission. The agreement restored his eligibility for the 2027 Ryder Cup.

His future with LIV Golf remains uncertain, however. The circuit lost financial support from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund in 2026 and filed for bankruptcy protection in September.

LIV is now working on a restructured operation, with players given until October 25 to decide whether they will commit to its next chapter. The deadline was extended from October 13, giving players additional time to consider the proposed changes.

Under the new structure, players could receive equity in LIV Golf and their individual teams. Rahm is among the prominent players whose future beyond the 2026 season remains unclear.

For now, Rahm’s immediate focus is on his family, while his next competitive appearance will come later in the DP World Tour season.