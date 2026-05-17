Jon Rahm Is Chasing Something No Spanish Golfer Has Ever Done at the PGA Championship

Jon Rahm heads into the final round of the 2026 PGA Championship with a chance to make Spanish golf history at Aronimink Golf Club outside Philadelphia.

Rahm entered Sunday tied for second at 4 under after rounds of 69, 70, and 67, sitting two shots behind leader Alex Smalley as the year’s second major reached its closing stage. Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Nick Taylor, and Aaron Rai were also part of a crowded leaderboard with more than 20 players within striking distance.

The two-time major champion has already won the 2021 U.S. Open and the 2023 Masters Tournament. A victory on Sunday would give Rahm his first Wanamaker Trophy and make him the first Spanish golfer to ever win the PGA Championship.

Jon Rahm Targets Historic PGA Championship Win for Spain

Rahm acknowledged earlier in the week that Spain’s history at the PGA Championship has been on his mind.

“Statistically, for whatever reason, the PGA’s our poorest performance across all majors,” Rahm said. “For whatever reason, we haven’t performed our best at the PGA. I don’t know why, but it is something that is in my mind, obviously, having one major left.”

He added: “It would be wonderful to close that fourth leg of the Grand Slam.”

No Spanish golfer has won the PGA Championship. Seve Ballesteros, Jose Maria Olazabal, and Sergio Garcia all won major championships during their careers, but none captured the Wanamaker Trophy.

Rahm placed himself firmly in contention with another steady performance Saturday. He remained under par in all three rounds this week and ranked second in the field in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green through 54 holes.

“As far as me is concerned, that was a fantastic round of golf, and thrilled to be in a good position for tomorrow,” Rahm said after his third-round 67.

The Spaniard briefly shared the lead during Saturday’s round before a three-putt bogey on the final hole dropped him back into a tie for second alongside Ludvig Aberg, Aaron Rai, Nick Taylor, and Matti Schmid.

Rahm started aggressively again Sunday, opening his round with birdies on the first and second holes while continuing to chase Smalley atop the leaderboard.

If Rahm wins, he would claim his third career major title while moving another step closer to completing the career Grand Slam.

Jon Rahm Pushes Aside LIV Golf Questions During Major Championship Run

Rahm also made clear Saturday that his focus remains entirely on the PGA Championship despite continued questions surrounding LIV Golf.

The Spaniard joined LIV Golf in late 2023 and faced multiple questions about the league during his pre-tournament media sessions. After his third round, Rahm was asked what a victory would mean for LIV Golf.

“Honestly, in a week like this when I’m thinking more about myself,” Rahm said. “I’m not going to take on anything outside what I can control when it comes to competing tomorrow.”

Rahm said he would address the bigger picture only after the tournament if necessary.

“If I do get it done and I sit here again tomorrow, then you can ask me the same question, and I’ll give you an answer,” Rahm said. “But what it would mean for Spain as well in the grand slam tally and being the last leg of the grand slam for us as well, there’s a lot of things that would mean a lot, but too much of it is out of my control.”

Questions about Rahm’s long-term LIV Golf future have also continued in recent weeks after discussion surrounding the league’s funding and structure.

Speaking before LIV Golf Virginia earlier this month, Rahm said, “I have several years on my contract left, and I’m pretty sure they did a pretty good job when they drafted that.”

For now, Rahm’s attention remains on Aronimink and the opportunity awaiting him Sunday afternoon.

A win would not only strengthen his place among golf’s top active players but also deliver Spain its first PGA Championship title.