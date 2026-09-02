Jon Rahm Reveals Wentworth Ambition After Two Runner-Up Finishes

The BMW PGA Championship will feature a strong field at Wentworth Club in Surrey from September 17-20. The DP World Tour’s flagship event will feature several of Europe’s leading players, including Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry and Justin Rose.

Several Ryder Cup stars and major champions will also compete. Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland, Robert MacIntyre, Ludvig Aberg and Sepp Straka are among the other notable names confirmed for the 144-man field.

Defending champion Alex Noren will return to the West Course. Former winner Luke Donald and recent Open champion Ryan Fox will also compete.

With the tournament taking shape, one of the biggest names has now been confirmed.

Jon Rahm Targets First BMW PGA Championship Win

Jon Rahm will compete at the BMW PGA Championship from September 17-20. The Spaniard will return to Wentworth as he looks for his first win at the event.

The two-time major champion has come close several times. Rahm finished runner-up in 2019 and 2022. He placed fourth in 2023 and tied for 13th last year.

Rahm remains keen to finally lift the trophy at Wentworth.

According to “DP World Tour”, Rahm said, “I’ve come close a couple of times at the BMW PGA Championship.” He added, “So it’s definitely a tournament and a venue that I enjoy coming back to.”

The Spaniard also praised the event’s atmosphere and history.

“Everything about it, from the fans to the history of the event, makes it a special week and I would love to go one better and lift the trophy this year,” Rahm said.

Rahm brings an impressive record to Wentworth. He is a former World No. 1 and Race to Dubai winner. He has also won 10 DP World Tour titles, including five Rolex Series events.

His return strengthens an already impressive field. McIlroy, Fitzpatrick, Lowry, Rose, Fleetwood, Hatton, Hovland, and MacIntyre will also tee it up at Wentworth.

His return also comes at an important moment away from the course.

Jon Rahm’s Return Comes Amid LIV Uncertainty

Rahm’s appearance at Wentworth comes as LIV Golf works through financial and structural changes ahead of 2027.

LIV has faced uncertainty since the Public Investment Fund ended its financial backing after the 2026 season. CEO Scott O’Neil has outlined plans for a proposed “LIV 2.0.”

The plans include a 10-event schedule and a new ownership structure. Players could also receive equity under the proposed model.

LIV officials have also faced questions over Rahm’s future. However, Rahm has not confirmed that he will leave LIV Golf or return to the PGA Tour.

PGA Tour officials have also disputed previous speculation about an approach from Rahm, according to “Golfweek.”

The financial situation has added more attention to Rahm’s position. “Financial Times” reported that LIV could seek bankruptcy protection. The report also said the league had made settlement offers to players with guaranteed payments beyond 2026.

Rahm remains one of LIV’s most prominent players. He joined the league in 2023 and won its individual title three consecutive times. He also captained Legion XIII to two team championships.

For now, Rahm’s return to Wentworth is confirmed. He will have another chance to turn his two runner-up finishes into his first BMW PGA Championship victory.