Jon Rahm Made Personal Request to Wife, Kelley Cahill Rahm

Jon Rahm and wife, Kelley Cahill Rahm, are the proud parents of three children. After the arrival of the the couple’s second child, Jon jokingly made a slight request to Kelley.

It appears the Rahm family is used to births in the late hours of the night. Jon joked that it is not exactly ideal with the golf schedule.

“I did tell Kelly as a joke, we need to stop having babies at 1 a.m. because it really doesn’t help the schedule at all,” Jon said in an interview posted by the PGA Tour in 2023. “I basically took on more responsibility and more time with Kepa, with our oldest, because she’s obviously gonna have to be more attached to Eneko.”

Here’s what you need to know about the Rahm family.

Jon Rahm & Wife, Kelley Cahill Rahm, Met as College Athletes at Arizona State

Jon is not the only athlete in the family as his wife, Kelley, is a former standout track performer. The couple met when Jon and Kelley were both student-athletes at Arizona State.

Kelley specialized in throwing the javelin with the Sun Devils. The two enjoy competing against each other in a variety of sports. Kelley was surprised at Jon’s tennis skills during one particular match.

“He’s killing forehands … crosscourt zingers, and I’m thinking, ‘This can’t be right,’” Kelley explained to The San Diego Union-Tribune, during a January 2018, interview. “He was so good. I was so upset.

“I was actually mad for a day or two. …We have not stepped foot on a tennis court since.”

Jon Rahm & Wife, Kelley, Are the Proud Parents of 3 Kids

Now, the couple’s time to play tennis and other sports may be a bit complicated. Jon and Kelley are the proud parents of three children: Kepa, Eneko and Alaia.

All three kids are under the age of six, meaning life is a bit busy for Jon away from the course. After winning the 2022 Mexican Open, Jon spoke about the significance of being a dad as the couple prepared for the arrival of their second child.

“It’s amazing, you know, we’re expecting another one and they say in Spain that kids come with a present under their arm and the second one has already given me the present so, you know, I couldn’t ask for anything more,” Jon noted at the time in an interview with the PGA Tour.

Jon Rahm Helped Designed His Wife Kelley’s Engagement Ring

After dating throughout college, the couple got married on December 13, 2019, in Jon’s home country of Spain. Jon made a personal gesture by helping to design Kelley’s engagement ring.

“I designed it, no. So Brian Stuard’s fiancee or wife is a jeweler and is a really good friend of ours,” Jon remarked in a 2018 interview, per Golf.com. “So Kelley was talking to her. She knew what Kelley wanted, but I had my own ideas. Basically, with her help, I designed the ring.

“She wanted to pick the diamond, but I knew what I wanted. I designed what’s around the ring. It’s supposed to look like a crown and an engraving inside. I had a big part in it. It wasn’t exactly what she wanted, but she loves it. It’s a little more personal like that.”