Jordan Spieth Announces Personal News Amid PGA Tour Off Season

Jordan Spieth is heading back to Japan this fall. The three-time major champion has committed to the Baycurrent Classic.

Tournament organizers confirmed his entry alongside Adam Scott and Wyndham Clark.

The Baycurrent Classic runs Oct. 8-11 at Yokohama Country Club. The event carries an $8 million purse. It remains the PGA Tour‘s only official stop in Asia. Xander Schauffele won last year’s title after battling Max Greyserman.

Spieth last played in Japan at the 2019 Zozo Championship. He finished tied for 66th that week.

This trip marks his first return to Japan in seven years.

FedEx Cup Fall Carries High Stakes for Jordan Spieth’s 2027 Schedule

Spieth finished the 2026 season 52nd in FedEx Cup points. It marks his third straight season outside the top 50.

The top 50 finishers through the Tour Championship earn full access to every 2027 Signature Event.

Finishing 51st through 70th still locks in a full 2027 tour card and Spieth already holds that but he needs to rely on sponsor exemptions for Signature events.

Therefore, he’s now chasing a spot in the Aon Next 10.

That program rewards the 10 highest-ranked players not already exempt for Signature Events.

Finishing there would add two more 2027 Signature Events. Those are the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational.

Under Armour Junior Events Carry Jordan Spieth’s Name

Two separate junior golf tournaments carry Spieth’s name this year. The American Junior Golf Association held its Under Armour/Jordan Spieth Championship in July.

A different event still awaits in October. The Jordan Spieth Championship on the National Junior Tour Powered by Under Armour runs Oct. 16-18. That tournament also takes place in Dallas, his hometown.

Spieth joined that junior tour as an investor and brand ambassador in 2025.

Jordan Spieth’s Winless Streak Continues

Spieth has remained winless on the PGA Tour since April 2022. His last victory came at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head. He holds 13 career PGA Tour wins and is one major away from a career Grand Slam.

His putting remained a strength in 2026. He ranked 43rd in the strokes-gained putting category.

His ball-striking numbers told a different story. He ranked 74th in strokes gained off the tee. He ranked 72nd in strokes gained on approach shots.