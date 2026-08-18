Jordan Spieth Receives Brutal Reality Check From Former PGA Tour Pro

Jordan Spieth 2026 PGA Tour season has come to an early end after he narrowly missed the top-50 cutoff in the FedEx Cup standings. The three-time major champion entered the FedEx St. Jude Championship ranked No. 54 and needed a strong showing at TPC Southwind to continue into the BMW Championship.

Spieth made a strong start in Memphis, shooting a 65 in the opening round. However, he could not maintain that momentum over the final three rounds. He finished tied for 19th at 4-under after rounds of 65, 69, 72, and 70, leaving him at No. 52 in the standings.

The result means Spieth will miss the BMW Championship for the third consecutive year. Despite the disappointment, he remains confident about the direction of his game and believes he is close to returning to his best form.

Brendon de Jonge Questions Jordan Spieth’s Confidence

Former PGA Tour professional Brendon de Jonge has offered a different assessment of Jordan Spieth’s current form, saying he does not believe the golfer is as close to top-level form as Spieth thinks.

Play

Speaking on the “5 Clubs” podcast, de Jonge pointed to the number of mistakes that continue to appear in Spieth’s game.

“I’ll be brutally honest, I don’t think he’s as close as he thinks he is. I think there’s still way too many loose shots from Jordan Spieth,” de Jonge said.

He acknowledged that Spieth’s best golf is improving, but argued that those good stretches are being interrupted too often.

“Sure, the good is good. And the good is getting better, but it’s so hard to get that momentum on your side and get something going when there’s a foul ball right around the corner,” de Jonge said.

Brendon De Jonge added that this has been an issue for Spieth over the last few years and warned that the increasing depth of young talent on the PGA Tour could make a return to the top more difficult.

“Golf is better when Jordan Spieth is playing well, there’s no doubt about it. But as I say, I don’t feel like he’s as close as he feels like he is,” he said.

De Jonge’s assessment comes after a week in which Spieth showed flashes of his best golf but ultimately fell short of his goal in Memphis.

Jordan Spieth Falls Short in Memphis

Jordan Spieth’s performance at TPC Southwind showed both the potential and inconsistency that have defined his season.

His opening-round 65 gave him an opportunity to move into the top 50, but a 72 on Saturday proved costly.

Jordan Spieth also admitted that his emotions affected him during the third round. After the final round, he said he needed to be “almost flawless” to have a chance of advancing.

“I just didn’t execute enough shots,” Spieth said.

Despite missing the BMW Championship, Spieth remains encouraged by his progress. He said he feels like he is “kind of getting back to playing really good golf” and that it is “close to kicking off.”

Spieth has been relatively balanced this season, ranking between 43rd and 83rd in each of the PGA Tour’s major strokes gained categories.

That suggests there is no single major weakness dominating his overall performance.

However, the lack of consistency remains an issue. Spieth has not recorded a top-10 finish on the PGA Tour this season, making him the only player in the FedEx St. Jude Championship field without one.

Spieth will now have an extended break from tournament golf. He remains confident in his game, while de Jonge believes there is still significant work to do before Spieth can consistently play at his best.