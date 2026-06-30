Jordan Spieth’s Family News Emerges Before John Deere Classic

Jordan Spieth is bringing his family back to the place where his career took off, and the three-time major champion sounds more excited about that than anything happening on the leaderboard this week. Speaking with KWQC after a Monday practice round, Spieth made clear that the 2026 John Deere Classic carries personal stakes beyond the trophy.

Spieth now has three children trailing him around TPC Deere Run, and that’s changed what this particular week means to him. The tournament has always been sentimental territory for the Dallas native. Now it’s becoming a family tradition, one that grows richer as his kids get old enough to actually take it in.

Jordan Spieth’s Family News Before John Deere

“The people are amazing, the golf course is fantastic,” Spieth said, according to KWQC’s Joey Donia. “Obviously, I have great memories here. So, all and all…back with the family. We’re excited. I’ve got three now, and it only gets better at this tournament when you have kids that get older.”

Spieth described his wife Annie’s growing enthusiasm for the trip and noted how his oldest son’s old-tractor fascination has grown, a perfect hobby for the John Deere Classic.

“My wife is starting to get pumped. She loves it here, and then my oldest…two years ago…he was obsessed with tractors…still is… but now he can do a lot more. So, it’ll be a fun week for us,” Spieth said.

The couple married in Dallas in 2018 and has since added son Sammy, daughter Sophie, and son Sully, born in July 2025. Fatherhood has reshaped Spieth’s priorities on Tour, and family-friendly stops like Silvis carry a different kind of pull now than they did during his early 20s breakthrough, when winning was the only thing on his mind.

Jordan Spieth’s History at TPC Deere Run

Spieth won his first PGA Tour title here in 2013 at age 19, becoming the youngest winner on Tour since 1931 after a five-hole playoff capped by a hole-out from the bunker on the 72nd hole. He repeated as champion in 2015, defeating Tom Gillis in another playoff after a Saturday 61. Both wins came before Spieth had even turned 22, and both still rank among the signature moments of his career.

This marks Spieth’s sixth career start at the event, and his record here stands apart from the rest of his recent resume. He’s currently ranked No. 53 in the world, with recent finishes including a T-66 at the Travelers Championship and a T-56 at the U.S. Open. Spieth has said his game feels sharper than it has in years, even if results haven’t fully caught up.

Oddsmakers list him around +2800 to win this week, behind co-favorites Ben Griffin and Chris Gotterup, both of whom enter as the short-priced choices in a deep field. Spieth’s history at Deere Run, his standing with the gallery, and the extra motivation of having his family along for the ride make him a name worth tracking as the field tees off Thursday at the par-71 layout he’s twice mastered.

The course itself plays into Spieth’s strengths. Birdies come in bunches at Deere Run for players who can get hot with the putter, and Spieth’s short game has historically been the separator that turned ordinary rounds into trophies. Whether that translates into a third title or simply another memorable week with the family in tow, Spieth made clear which part matters most to him right now.