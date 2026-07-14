Jordan Spieth News Emerges This Week Ahead of the Open Championship

Jordan Spieth is not having a great time this year. He insists that his game is trending in the right direction, but the results are not showing up.

At the John Deere Classic, he finished tied for 58th with a score of 7-under par. He has zero top-10 finishes in 18 starts. Further, he has reached the top 25 in just eight of them.

This week, he is back at Royal Birkdale, where he won The Open Championship in 2017.

Spieth skipped the Scottish Open last week, which means he did not get reacquainted with links golf. So, before coming to Royal Birkdale, he got some swings in at Formby Golf Club.

It is a true championship links. It frequently serves as the regional qualifying venue for The Open and is known for hosting several amateur and collegiate events.

“A pleasure to welcome @JordanSpieth to Formby ahead of his return to Royal Birkdale for The Open,” their official X handle posted. “Always a privilege to see one of the game’s great champions enjoying our links. We wish Jordan the very best for the week ahead.”

Spieth hopes to finally find his rhythm again at the course that gave him his last major win.

Jordan Spieth Dealt Concerning News Ahead of The Open

Spieth’s consecutive underperformances have led him to fall in the FedEx rankings. He was inside the top-50 last month, but now he sits at 54. He is out of the BMW Championship cut.

Falling out of the top 50 also means that he will not automatically qualify for the eight signature events next year. The tour membership and a guaranteed spot at The Players will remain.

However, he will likely continue playing them by relying on sponsor exemptions, which he has successfully used in the past.

Spieth will be teeing off at the 3M Open that immediately follows the fourth major of the season.

Jordan Spieth’s Mentality Remains Strong

Despite the setbacks, Spieth remains optimistic. Before heading to Southport, he dropped a glimpse into his life with his wife Annie and family.

The Instagram photos prove that his personal life remains as lively as ever.

“Some of my favorite moments from the last few weeks with this crew… ready to head to @royalbirkdale @theopen!” Spieth wrote.

He spoke about his mentality during the press conference.

“I don’t think I’m unrealistic,” Spieth said. “I have a really good gauge on when my game feels the way it should and I’m producing the shots, like what that should yield.”

“Being realistic where you’re at can change your strategy, can change your expectations, and then a lot of times your mentality, so if you’re not scoring, you could be more patient.”