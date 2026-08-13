Jordan Spieth Dealt Career News at St. Jude Championship Amid PGA Tour Playoffs

Jordan Spieth is finding his form at exactly the right time at the St. Jude Championship. Spieth finished the first round at 5-under-par with the star finding himself among the leaders in Memphis.

This is significant news not just for his chances at the St. Jude Championship, but it also could have a major impact on the FedExCup Playoff standings. Heading into the tournament, Spieth sat at No. 54 in the playoff standings and was projected to miss the BMW Championship.

Now, Spieth is not only in a good position to qualify for the BMW Championship but now has a chance to make the Tour Championship as well if his stellar play continues. Following his opening round performance, Spieth is now projected to jump to No. 22 in the playoff standings.

This would allow Spieth to advance to next week’s BMW Championship and puts the star in a good position to qualify for the Tour Championship in East Lake. As a reminder, the top 50 golfers qualify for the BMW Championship.

The top 30 golfers following the BMW Championship will advance to the grand finale at East Lake.

Let’s dive into the latest PGA Tour golf news.

Jordan Spieth Is Now Projected to Qualify for BMW Championship & Tour Championship in PGA Tour Playoff Standings

It is worth noting that there is plenty of time for things to change with three rounds remaining. That said, thanks to his strong start, Spieth can afford to drop off a bit and still qualify for the BMW Championship.

Following the hot start, Spieth admitted it puts him in a much better position in the FedExCup Playoffs.

“Outside looking in versus inside trying to hold onto it is a little different mentality, maybe helpful, but after a good start that all changes, right?” Spieth noted, per PGA Tour.

“I’m just in a very different place about the game of golf than I was the last couple seasons heading into this event.”

PGA Tour Playoff Standings: Jordan Spieth & Kurt Kitayama Among the Early Risers at St. Jude Championship

Other notable risers to start the St. Jude Championship include Michael Thorbjornsen, who is projected to rise 25 spots in the playoff standings. Kurt Kitayama jumped 22 spots as well in the projected playoff standings.

It has been more than four years since Spieth last notched a PGA Tour victory. Spieth continues to insist that his confidence remains intact.

“Just knowing that I’m a lot better golfer than I’ve been in a very long time and continue to believe in that,” Spieth noted.

“If low scores come, they come. If they don’t, it doesn’t change the fact that I know that I’m better than I’ve been in a long time. That mentality is what I came into today and stuck with it throughout the round, and it paid off.”

The PGA Tour’s latest projections are based on the early first-round results at the St. Jude Championship. There is still time for additional swings to take place before the BMW Championship field is set on Sunday.