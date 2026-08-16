Jordan Spieth Gets Final Verdict on Unfortunate News Amid PGA Tour FedExCup Playoffs

Jordan Spieth was fighting to advance in the PGA Tour FedExCup Playoffs, and things appeared to be trending in the right direction at the St. Jude Championship. Even during Spieth’s final round, there were moments where the star was projected to qualify for the BMW Championship.

Spieth was hoping to advance to the second event of the PGA Tour’s three-tournament playoff format. Instead, a challenging back nine sealed Spieth’s fate as the golfer was narrowly eliminated from the FedExCup Playoffs.

Spieth needed to finish among the top 50 golfers in the playoff standings following the St. Jude Championship. Unfortunately, Spieth finished No. 52 in the FedExCup Playoffs standings, just two golfers away from qualifying for the BMW Championship.

The news also means that Spieth will not be competing at the Tour Championship at East Lake.

Jordan Spieth on PGA Tour Playoff Elimination: ‘This Will Be the Last Time I Finish Like This for a While’

Spieth took the news in stride amid frustration that his year is coming to an abrupt end. The star promised that “this will be the last time I finish like this for a while.”

“There was a tall task coming in,” Spieth said in an August 16, media session referencing the playoff standings. “I was gonna need to finish essentially in the top 10 this week and fell just shy of it. But it’s funny, I just feel like I’m kind of getting back to playing really good golf.

“Like it’s close to kicking off and I’m not gonna play a tournament for a long time. So in some ways, I feel like I’m leaving some out there. And in some ways it’s a good thing because like I mentioned after the first round, this will be the last time I finish like this for a while.”

FedExCup Playoffs Standings: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy & Rickie Fowler Get Good News Ahead of BMW Championship

It was not bad news for everyone as Scottie Scheffler made short work of the field to win the St. Jude Championship. Despite struggling in the tournament, the projections only have Rory McIlroy dropping one spot to No. 13.

Rickie Fowler not only qualified for the BMW Championship but controls his own destiny for the Tour Championship. Fowler sits at No. 30 and is projected to be the final golfer to qualify for East Lake.

There is still another PGA tournament to go in the BMW Championship before Fowler’s Tour Championship fate is determined.