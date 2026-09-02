Jordan Spieth Announces Personal News Days After End of PGA Tour Season

Jordan Spieth’s PGA Tour season did not have quite the ending that the star had hoped, but the golfer is reliving some brighter times. Spieth revealed that the R&A just released a new documentary entitled “Margins.”

The film focuses on Spieth’s appearance in the 2011 Walker Cup, well before the star’s ascension as a pro. “Margins” focuses on Spieth’s Walker Cup journey as well as James Byrne.

“I do remember being on that green and then I remember walking in after super pumped up,” Spieth recalled in a “Margins” clip posted to the golfer’s Instagram page. “But the whole room, and I’ve had this way at a Ryder Cup too. … The emotion out there, you’re trying, fighting so hard to win.

“Or you win or push a match that was close and you go in and you’re all jacked up, but then these other guys in the locker room lost and they’re all bummed and stuff and you’re just like, ah, that’s a bummer. Like I was so excited. But I remember just one of those putts where it’s like a difference maker,” Spieth added.

“I don’t remember meaning for that much emotion to come out. It just was the way the round was going and it was a big half for our team.”

Here’s a look at the new golf documentary where Spieth plays a starring role.

Play

Jordan Spieth Was Eliminated After the Opening FedExCup Playoffs Tournament

It was not all bad news for Spieth in 2026. The star qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs but failed to advance past the St. Jude Championship.

Spieth was eliminated ahead of the BMW Championship and Tour Championship after failing to be among the top 50 golfers in the FedEx standings. The star still sounds optimistic heading into 2027.

“So yeah, it was a tall task coming in,” Spieth told reporters on August 16, after being eliminated from the playoffs. “I was going to need to finish essentially in the top 10 this week and fell just shy of it.

“It’s funny, I just feel like I’m kind of getting back to playing really good golf, like it’s close to kicking off, and I’m not going to play a tournament for a long time. In some ways I feel like I’m leaving some out there, and in some ways it’s a good thing because like I mentioned after the first round, this will be the last time I finish like this for a while,” Spieth continued.

“I’m very, very confident in what’s coming. I just ran out of steam and maybe made a couple bad decisions over about a six-week stretch on what I was working on, and I just didn’t quite have enough time to make up for it.”

Jordan Spieth Has Not Won a PGA Tour Tournament in More Than 4 Years

Spieth indicated that the golfer is hopeful he can bring this momentum into 2027. The challenge is there is a lengthy layoff before the 2027 season begins.

Spieth is still searching for his first PGA Tour win in more than four years. The star’s last victory came at the RBC Heritage in April 2022.

Following the Tour Championship, the season has now come to a close for all PGA golfers.