Jordan Spieth Has Personal News Emerge Ahead of 2027 PGA Tour Season

Jordan Spieth has not won on the PGA Tour since the 2022 RBC Heritage, his 13th career victory.

The 33-year-old still sounds upbeat heading into 2027. And he is sharing some of that with the future stars.

On June 3, the Junior Tour Powered by Under Armour announced the inaugural Jordan Spieth Championship. Spieth has served as an investor and brand ambassador for the tour since 2025.

The event ran Oct. 16-18 in Dallas, his hometown and was a major success. He and his foundation spent the weekend connecting with young players and their families.

Jordan Spieth Has Personal News Emerge

Spieth opened up about what junior golf means to him.

“I didn’t expect it,” he said. “This is an unbelievable night. I grew up in junior golf and I have friendships to this day that I established when I was 13 years old, traveling and playing junior golf tournaments.”

His friendship with fellow PGA Tour winner Justin Thomas began that way. The two met at a junior tournament in 2007, when both were 13.

Spieth said he saw himself in the players.

“This is exactly how I was when I grew up,” he said. “They’re being competitive. They’re learning a skill. And then they’re being cordial with each other.”

At 11, Spieth lost a Dallas junior event by one stroke after a double bogey on the last hole. He won his next tournament on that tour two weeks later.

His golf journey began at Brookhaven Country Club in Dallas. He won the U.S. Junior Amateur in 2009 and 2011, joining Tiger Woods as its only multiple winners.

I hope that these kids get to be up here someday and get to see it grow even more,” he added.

Blades Brown Breaks Jordan Spieth’s Record

Blades Brown, 19, won the World Wide Technology Championship on Nov. 8 in Los Cabos, Mexico. He became the youngest PGA Tour winner in 95 years. Brown was 19 years, 5 months and 18 days old.

He passed Spieth, who won the 2013 John Deere Classic at 19 years, 11 months and 17 days. Brown now ranks as the fourth-youngest winner in tour history. Spieth ranks sixth.

Brown turned pro at 17 as a high school junior. He earned his 2027 PGA Tour card by finishing in the top 20 of the Korn Ferry Tour points list. The win came in his 22nd career PGA Tour start.