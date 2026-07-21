Jordan Spieth’s Personal News Emerges Before 3M Open Days After Brutal Blow

Jordan Spieth was set to play in the 3M Open for the first time in his career, but things appear to have taken a turn. Unfortunately, Spieth had one of the worst performances of any golfer at The Open Championship.

Spieth finished with a score of 10-over-par and missed the cut at the major. Ahead of the 3M Open, Spieth is no longer listed in the field just weeks after initially committing to the event.

Spieth’s commitment made major news as it came alongside Scottie Scheffler announcing his decision to play the event. Scheffler is still listed in the 3M Open field of golfers.

The PGA Tour announced the updated 3M Open field, and Spieth is no longer listed among the golfers.

Scheffler headlines the 3M Open field, while Rory McIlroy will not be playing the event.

Jordan Spieth Is No Longer Expected to Play the 3M Open

The 3M Open had been pushing Spieth as one of the headliners in recent weeks. PGA tournaments immediately following majors are in a difficult position when trying to get stars to play the event.

“Friday’s official field release did not feature one of golf’s biggest names, despite the tournament announcing its commitment from Spieth via social media just 10 days prior,” Pioneer Press’ Jace Frederick detailed in a July 18, story tilted, “Jordan Spieth withdraws from 3M Open field after recent commitment.” “Those posts have since been removed from the tournament’s account.

“The tournament listed Spieth as a ‘late withdrawal’ on Friday evening. Exactly why Spieth reversed course is unknown. It could be due to an injury or simply a change of heart.”

Jordan Spieth Had Been One of the Headliners at the 3M Open

Following the 3M Open, the next PGA Tour event is the Rocket Classic. With all four majors in the books, the next marquee PGA tournament is the Tour Championship in Atlanta on August 27.

“Well, this is huge,” 3M Open Executive Director Hollis Cavner reacted when Spieth’s commitment was initially announced, per Audacy.com.

“Anytime you can get Jordan Spieth to come play, and with his record and all the majors and everything else that he’s won, he’s an iconic player. And a great guy.”

Jordan Spieth Has Not Won a PGA Tournament in More Than 4 Years

Spieth has not won a PGA Tour event in more than four years. The golfer’s last victory came in 2022 at the RBC Heritage.

Despite the drought, Spieth continues to display confidence in his game.

“I feel better than my results have shown,” Spieth told reporters on July 13. “Just a mix of reasons why, but a really good opportunity this week to believe that, trust that. The more difficult the venue, it requires me to really dial in mentally a little bit more, which I think is going to be a good thing.

“Then being able to handle whatever comes your way on a difficult major venue and kind of react a bit less. Should be a really good opportunity this week. Yeah, I feel like I have a lot of great golf in front of me. I feel like I’m way more optimistic than I’ve been at a lot of different points in my career,” Spieth added.

“I’m quite frustrated with the results considering I know where my game is at.”