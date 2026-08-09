Jordan Spieth Dealt Concerning Career News Days Before PGA Tour Playoffs

Jordan Spieth narrowly avoided missing the cut at the Wyndham Championship, but the star still has some work to do if the golfer hopes for an extended playoff run. Heading into the final round of the Wyndham Championship, Spieth is projected to be No. 53 in the FedExCup Playoffs rankings.

Spieth is firmly in the field for the St. Jude Championship, the first PGA playoff event which tees off on Thursday, August 13. Yet, Spieth is in danger of only playing in one of the playoff tournaments.

As things stand now, Spieth would not qualify to advance to play in the BMW Championship, the next playoff event after the St. Jude Championship. As a reminder, the top 70 golfers qualify for the St. Jude Championship, while the top 50 advance to the BMW Championship.

Finally, the top 30 golfers compete for the title at East Lake in the Tour Championship.

Jordan Spieth Has Not Won a PGA Tour Tournament in More Than 4 Years

Much has been made about the “Jordan Spieth Experience” and there could be more wild rides ahead. Spieth will need a strong performance at the St. Jude Championship in order to advance in the playoffs.

The golfer is looking for his first PGA Tour win in more than four years. Spieth’s last victory came at the RBC Heritage in April 2022.

Despite Inconsistencies, Jordan Spieth Has Expressed Confidence in His Game

Despite the drought, Spieth has appeared confident in recent months. Yet, Spieth’s play on the course has remained a bit erratic.

Back in May, Spieth expressed confidence in his game at the PGA Championship.

“I feel good about where my game is at,” Spieth told reporters on May 11. “I wish I got a little bit more out of the last couple weeks but I kind of know what got off now and how it fix and I’m spending the next few days working on that

“… My game has been getting better and better. It’s plenty good to have a chance to win. It’s about working my way into contention. I was able to do that a couple weeks ago. Being in the last couple groups this weekend the first time this season.”

Brooks Kopeka & Keegan Bradley Are Among the Notable Golfers Projected to Miss the PGA Tour Playoffs

Spieth would likely love to be a bit higher in the FedEx standings, but the star is still in a better position than several other notable golfers. Jason Day snapped his streak of 18 consecutive playoff berths as the star did not qualify for the St. Jude Championship.

Heading into the final round at the Wyndham Championship, several additional marquee golfers are projected not to qualify for the playoffs as well, including Keegan Bradley, Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau.

Spieth is sure to provide fans with plenty of excitement in the postseason, but it may not be a lengthy run unless the golfer can find better form at the St. Jude Championship. The star was in a similar position in 2025 and finished T38 at the St. Jude Championship, failing to advance to the BMW Championship.