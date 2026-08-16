FedExCup Playoffs Standings Update: Is Jordan Spieth Eliminated Amid St. Jude?

Jordan Spieth is fighting to remain in the PGA Tour FedExCup Playoffs, but the star spent a majority of the St. Jude Championship in danger of elimination. Did Spieth advance to qualify for the BMW Championship?

After a hot start at the St. Jude Championship, it looked as though Spieth was nearly a lock to qualify for the BMW Championship. Yet, as Spieth completes his final round at the St. Jude Championship, it appears the golfer’s season may be coming to a close.

At the very least, Spieth will need some help to advance to the BMW Championship. The top 50 golfers in the FedExCup Playoffs standings following the St. Jude Championship qualify for the BMW Championship.

The latest projected FedExCup Playoff standings have Spieth at No. 52. This would make Spieth the second golfer outside the field and end the golfer’s postseason run.

We will continue to update this page at Spieth’s fate in the FedExCup Playoffs is decided.

Jordan Spieth Update: Will Star Be Eliminated From PGA Tour FedExCup Playoffs?

Heading into the St. Jude Championship, Spieth was projected to be eliminated from the FedExCup Playoffs. After shooting a 5-under par 65 in the opening round, Spieth climbed just outside the top 20 golfers in the projected playoff standings.

Spieth came back down to reality as the St. Jude Championship continued. The star expressed confidence in his game even if the results have not been ideal for Spieth.

“Yeah, it was tough,” Spieth said of his uncertain playoff status during an August 13, media session. “I think the tougher part was the last couple of years I was very clearly going in this direction (indicating down). I was not as good as I was earlier in the season.

“… I just missed a lot of those big events of just finishing in the top 20 like I did most of the other events this year, which would have left this week to be completely stress free. But outside looking in versus inside trying to hold onto it is a little different mentality, maybe helpful, but after a good start that all changes, right?” Spieth added.

“I just feel that I’m — I just feel like, as I just mentioned, I’m just in a very different place about the game of golf than I was the last couple seasons heading into this event. Again, if it’s going to work out, great. If it doesn’t, I know next year is going to be an awesome year for me. So it takes a lot of the stress off of this week.”