Multiple Golfers Dealt Unfortunate News Ahead of Final Rounds at Memorial Tournament

The Memorial Tournament delivered one of the toughest rounds of golf on Friday. The winds were unpredictable and golfers found themselves in the rough more often than on Thursday.

Muirfield Village always tries to prepare the players for the tough test of the U.S. Open ahead and this edition was no exception.

Unfortunately for some, Friday was the last round of golf they played. The cut line was set at 5-over par, dealing bad news to multiple golfers.

Most notable on the list is three-time major winner Jordan Spieth. He finished with a score of 1-under par on Thursday, better than Scottie Scheffler, who concluded with a score of 1-over par.

During the second round, however, Spieth putted four bogeys and two double bogeys and sat just one away from the cut line at 6-over par.

More Dealt Bad News at Memorial Tournament

Another big name that missed the cut was Rickie Fowler. He finished last with a score of 17-over par.

The 37-year-old made eight bogeys and a double bogey on Thursday, which already put him well below the cut line. Friday just made it worse.

He has been desperately trying to bring his golf form back, but has not had any success so far. Sometimes he plays well, other times he falls way below. His game has not been consistent.

While his short game remains a steady strength, ranking inside the top 25 on Tour in Strokes Gained: Putting, his ball-striking metrics fluctuate drastically.

His Strokes Gained: Approach numbers swing week-to-week. He gains significant ground on the field during strong finishes, only to lose over five strokes on approach play during his missed cuts.

Akshay Bhatia, who recently won the Arnold Palmer Invitational, also missed the cut. He finished with a score of 9-over par.

Ben Griffin and Robert MacIntyre were also not spared. They too joined the above names with a score of 7-over par after 36 holes.

Scottie Scheffler is Also Struggling This Week

Friday’s play even scared the World No. 1. At one time, he was sitting just two away from going home with a score of 4-over par.

In the back nine, he made three birdies to pull himself away, but that is no place to be for a World No. 1. He is still nine strokes away from the lead.

The soon-to-be 30-year-old is nowhere near his 2025 version. He has remained in contention week after week, but is lacking that final flair that wins him the trophies.

“That’s maybe some of the worst I’ve hit in a couple of years out there,” he confessed after the second round. “This tournament was one that definitely could have got away from me.”

“But right now, I’m only nine shots back and still have a chance going into the weekend.”