Jordan Spieth’s Personal News Emerges Days Before US Open

The focus for Jordan Spieth and other PGA Tour golfers is on the US Open, but fans received a glimpse of the star’s future schedule ahead of the major. The Travelers Championship announced the addition of two marquee names for the PGA event which tees off on June 25.

Spieth and Tony Finau have been added to the Travelers Championship field. The tournament announced the news on June 16, just two days before the US Open begins.

“Two of golf’s premier entertainers return,” the Travelers Championship revealed in an announcement video posted to Instagram.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest PGA Tour golf news.

Jordan Spieth to Host Junior Tour Golf Tournament

Spieth also recently announced his involvement in a new tournament that is part of the Junior Tour. The USJA Jordan Spieth Championship tees off from Dallas on October 16.

“Excited to introduce the inaugural @jordanspieth Championship as a part of The Junior Tour Powered by Under Armour! @thetourua @jordanspiethfamfoundation,” the Junior Tour announced on June 3.

“SAVE THE DATE – Registration Opens July 1 | More details coming soon at UAGolfTour.com @uagolf.”

Jordan Spieth on US Open at Shinnecock Hills: ‘It’s One of the Best Courses in the World’

For now, Spieth is focused on making a push at the US Open. Spieth won the US Open in 2015, but his last major victory was The Open Championship in 2017.

“It’s one of the best courses in the world,” Spieth said of Shinnecock Hills during a June 16, interview posted by Under Armour Golf. “It’s amazing. The last US Open there, the important thing was finding the center of the greens. So I’m looking forward to trying to do that a little bit more.

“… So it kind of plays, you know, link style, sand dune style golf where the ball can get run in and the course can change a ton from Thursday to Sunday,” Spieth added.

“Just getting yourself in the mix for the first two days and then get ready to try to make a bunch of pars on the weekend.”

US Open Odds: Scottie Scheffler & Rory McIlroy Are the Favorites

Heading into the US Open, Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win in the latest golf odds at +445, per DraftKings. Rory McIlroy is viewed as the next contender at +920.

As for Spieth, the former US Open winner is a long shot at +8200. Scheffler is aiming to complete the career Grand Slam by winning the US Open.

Scottie Scheffler Is Aiming to Complete Career Grand Slam With a US Open Win

The star looks to join Rory McIlroy in making rare golf history, something Scheffler believes is bringing more interest to golf.

“I think it would definitely bring more eyeballs to the sport, which is always a good thing,” Scheffler told reporters on June 16. “I think golf is a great game. I think it’s something that everybody should have a chance to be introduced to. I think you learn a lot about yourself. I think you learn a lot of life lessons through the game of golf.

“Some of my best friends in the whole world I know just from playing golf and playing golf with them and growing up with those types of guys. This game obviously means a lot to me as a player, and it’s been a huge part of my life for a long time. It’s something that I would love for more people to get introduced to.”