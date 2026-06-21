Jordan Spieth Goes Viral After Hilarious Three-Word Plea at US Open

The third round of the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills delivered exactly the type of test players expected from one of golf’s toughest venues. Strong winds, firmer greens, and difficult pin positions created challenging conditions throughout Saturday as players battled to keep their scores under control.

Among the memorable moments was one involving three-time major champion Jordan Spieth. As gusts swept across Shinnecock Hills during Round 3, Spieth was caught on camera sprinting toward his golf ball after an approach shot on the opening hole. While jogging toward the green, he shouted, “Please no gusts, just let me mark it,” a remark that quickly drew laughter from broadcasters covering the championship.

The moment came during a difficult day for the field and highlighted the challenges created by the United States Golf Association (USGA) setup heading into the weekend. Spieth entered the third round at 3-over par after rounds of 73 and 70 and finished Saturday with another 73, leaving him at 6-over heading into Sunday’s final round.

Jordan Spieth’s Wind Warning Becomes One of Saturday’s Most Memorable Moments

Spieth’s reaction was more than a joke.

The 32-year-old had already seen what the wind was capable of doing at Shinnecock Hills. Earlier in the championship, defending champion JJ Spaun watched a gust move his ball off the seventh green and into a bunker before he had the chance to mark it.

Under Rule 13.1d, Spaun was required to play the ball from its new position because it had not been lifted and replaced before moving. That incident served as a warning to the rest of the field.

As Jordan Spieth approached the first green Saturday, he wasted no time getting to his ball.

“Please no gusts, just let me mark it,” Spieth said as he hurried toward the putting surface.

Broadcasters immediately reacted to the scene.

“All day, let him play. I think he’s having a bit of fun, but he makes a pretty good point,” one commentator said during the broadcast.

Another added, “Oh, there he goes. I was gonna jog up there. Jordan’s an athlete. Day one of the day like today, you might see that quite a bit. I mean, he is hustling.”

The moment perfectly captured the conditions players faced throughout the day.

According to PGA Tour writer Paul Hodowanic, Caleb Surratt made the first birdie of the third round nearly one hour and 50 minutes after play began. It came on the par-5 fifth hole after 68 holes had already been played without a birdie.

Strong gusts also caused problems elsewhere, with players frequently rushing to mark balls before the wind could shift them.

USGA Setup Brings Shinnecock Hills Back to Its Tough Reputation

The difficult conditions were not accidental.

Following the second round, players who made the cut received a message from the USGA outlining plans for the weekend.

According to Ben Griffin, the text read: “For Saturday and Sunday, the golf course will be prepared to play progressively firmer and the target green speed will be 11.0 on the USGA stimpmeter.”

The changes immediately impacted scoring.

After relatively soft conditions during the first two rounds, Shinnecock Hills became significantly more demanding. Wyndham Clark still held the tournament lead entering Sunday, but scoring throughout the field increased as wind combined with firmer putting surfaces.

Jordan Spieth experienced both sides of the challenge. He started well, making a birdie on the par-3 second hole and reaching the turn at 1-under for the day. However, the back nine proved much tougher as he posted a 39 coming home to sign for a 3-over 73.

His scorecard through three rounds reflected the battle many players faced. Spieth recorded 37 of 54 fairways hit and 37 of 54 greens in regulation while averaging 1.89 putts per hole.

Still, statistics were not the biggest story Saturday.

Instead, it was Jordan Spieth’s dash across the first green and his now-viral plea that summed up the U.S. Open experience at Shinnecock Hills.

With Round 4 set to begin Sunday, players know exactly what awaits them. At Shinnecock, even a stationary golf ball is never completely safe until it has been marked.