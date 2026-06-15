U.S. Open Extends Invitation to Knicks Star Josh Hart After Viral Post

The New York Knicks finally brought a championship back to Madison Square Garden, ending a 53-year title drought with a Game 5 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. The city erupted in celebration as fans flooded the streets, savoring a moment generations had waited to experience.

While New York was still celebrating less than 24 hours later, Knicks guard Josh Hart appeared ready to shift gears. After helping deliver one of the most memorable championships in franchise history, Hart took to social media with a simple offseason plan in mind.

“Now we play golf! Just got to figure out where to get a golf membership in NY ,” Hart posted.

USGA Quickly Extends Invitation to Hart

The United States Golf Association wasted little time responding to the Knicks star, extending an invitation for Hart and his teammates to attend the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. The timing creates an interesting scheduling conflict, as the Knicks’ championship parade is set to take place on Thursday, which also happens to be the opening day of the tournament.

Still, the USGA made it clear that Hart and “the boys” would be welcome to visit the event on any of the remaining tournament days after the celebration festivities conclude.

Hart Played a Critical Role in New York’s Championship Run

While the spotlight often falls on a team’s biggest stars, Hart’s contributions throughout the postseason were impossible to overlook.

The veteran wing once again proved why he has become such a valuable piece of New York’s core. During the Knicks’ playoff run, Hart averaged 10.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.7 steals per game while routinely taking on difficult defensive assignments and making countless winning plays that do not always show up in the box score.

His impact was especially evident during the Finals against the Spurs. Hart stuffed the stat sheet throughout the five-game series, averaging 7.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game. Even when his shot wasn’t falling, Hart found ways to influence winning by controlling the glass, facilitating offense and making timely defensive plays.

In the championship-clinching Game 5 victory, Hart contributed 13 points, 11 rebounds and two assists while knocking down three 3-pointers. Earlier in the series, he posted a 16-point, nine-rebound, five-assist performance in Game 3 and grabbed 15 rebounds to go along with six assists and four steals in Game 1.

His versatility allowed the Knicks to maintain their identity throughout the postseason. Whether he was battling for loose balls, crashing the glass against bigger opponents, facilitating offense, or defending multiple positions, Hart consistently delivered when New York needed him most.

“I’ve been doubted so many times, traded, had so much instability – seven, eight different head coaches,” Hart said on Saturday. “I found a home in New York. They embraced me for the person that I am, the player that I am.

Hart Has Been Active on the Charity Golf Circuit

In recent years, Hart has regularly participated in charity golf events alongside teammates and fellow NBA players. One of the most notable appearances came in 2023 when he joined teammate Jalen Brunson at the inaugural Jalen Brunson Charity Golf Classic at Twin Orchard Country Club in Chicago.

The event, organized to benefit Brunson’s Second Round Foundation, brought together a star-studded group of athletes and supporters to raise money for programs focused on academics, sports and community outreach. Hart was among the featured guests, alongside former Knicks forward Obi Toppin and Brunson’s father, Rick Brunson.

Hart returned the following year when Brunson hosted the Second Annual Charity Golf Outing in 2024. The event once again raised funds for the Second Round Foundation while giving Knicks teammates an opportunity to support a cause that has become increasingly important to Brunson off the court.

Hart’s involvement in charitable initiatives has extended beyond the golf course as well. Earlier this year, his participation in Cantor Fitzgerald’s Charity Day helped generate a $50,000 donation for the Second Round Foundation. According to the organization, Hart’s involvement played a significant role in bringing visibility to the cause and helping secure the contribution.

The foundation specifically credited Hart’s thoughtfulness and commitment, noting that the donation would directly support its mission of providing education, mentorship and opportunities to underserved communities.

Hart’s Post Draws Attention From Golf Media

It didn’t take long for Hart’s social media post to make the rounds throughout the golf world. As soon as the Knicks guard joked about finding a golf membership in New York, several major golf outlets chimed in with their own reactions.

Golf Digest was among the first to weigh in, posting, “Josh Hart shouldn’t have trouble finding a membership in New York now.”

Meanwhile, Page Six offered a similar take on Hart’s newfound status in the city after helping end the franchise’s 53-year championship drought.

“Pretty sure Josh Hart can get a tee time anywhere he wants in New York for the rest of his life,” the outlet wrote.

Golf.com also joined the conversation, joking that Hart had already checked one major accomplishment off his list and now had another challenge ahead of him.

“NBA Championship ✅ New York golf membership … Someone help Josh Hart out,” Golf.com posted.

Veteran sports journalist Jemele Hill was among those who responded to Hart’s post.

“This man should never pay for a round of golf in New York the rest of his life,” Hill wrote. “I’m sure there’s a very nice club that would looooooveeeeee to gift the Knicks with some memberships.”