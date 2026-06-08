J.T. Poston Makes Personal Admission on Wife, Kelly, After Winning Memorial Tournament

J.T. Poston captured the biggest victory of his PGA Tour career on Sunday, defeating Ryan Gerard in a playoff to win the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

The victory earned Poston his fourth PGA Tour title, a $4 million winner’s prize, and exemptions into both the U.S. Open and The Open Championship. It also gave him one of golf’s most prestigious traditions: a winner’s handshake from tournament host Jack Nicklaus.

After the playoff ended, however, attention quickly shifted to an emotional moment involving Poston, his wife Kelly, and their family during a CBS Sports interview with Amanda Balionis.

J.T. Poston Credits Wife Kelly After Memorial Tournament Victory

Standing alongside Kelly and their children after the win, Poston became emotional when Balionis asked what it took to reach the moment.

“Your wife and your beautiful children are right here to celebrate with you, and this is an emotional one,” Balionis said. “Guys, could you just explain why so much emotion? We were talking, you have seen your husband work so hard. What does it take to get to this moment?”

Poston immediately pointed toward his wife while discussing the people who helped him reach one of the biggest achievements of his career.

“A lot of hard work,” Poston said. “A lot of people believing in me when I may not have myself, and starting with this one.”

He continued by thanking those closest to him.

“So many people to thank, my coach, my family. Aaron kept me steady out there. I know I’m forgetting a few, but just hard to believe, honestly.”

Poston added that despite not feeling he had played his best golf recently, he believed his game was moving in the right direction.

“I haven’t played my best, but I felt like it was trending, and just to do it this way and birdie in 18 and can’t wait to shake Mr. Nick’s hand.”

The comments came moments after Poston and Kelly fought back tears as the significance of the victory began to sink in.

J.T. Poston Outlasts Ryan Gerard at PGA Tour’s Memorial Tournament

Poston’s path to the title was far from straightforward.

The 33-year-old entered the final round with a four-shot lead but saw that advantage disappear during a difficult front nine. By the closing stretch, five players were tied for the lead.

Ryan Gerard appeared poised to win after making a 37-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole. However, Poston responded with a clutch birdie on the 72nd hole to force a playoff.

The two North Carolina natives returned to the 18th hole for sudden death. Poston had a chance to win on the first extra hole but missed a birdie putt from inside 10 feet.

They returned to the 18th again, where Gerard three-putted from long range and missed a par attempt. Poston then made par to secure the title.

Earlier in the round, tournament host Jack Nicklaus had noted the pressure facing the leader.

“He hasn’t had any pressure on him the last two days,” Nicklaus said on CBS. “He’s got pressure now.”

Poston responded with three birdies over his final five holes and a key par save on the 17th.

“I’m not a quitter,” Poston said. “So I hung in there and I just told myself on 14 tee, I was one back with five to go, still felt like I had a chance.”

The victory continues Poston’s remarkable turnaround. He entered the week ranked No. 94 in the Official World Golf Ranking and No. 114 in the FedEx Cup standings. He had recorded only two top-25 finishes in 13 starts this season.

After securing the title, Poston reflected on what the win means for his future opportunities.

“I told myself in the playoff that this is my U.S. Open qualifier. This is my chance to get in,” he said. “I want to play in the majors. I want to play in the big events. This is a huge boost of confidence for me and my game and knowing that I can compete in those and play in those. Just thrilled to get it done.”

The win ensures Poston will compete in both upcoming major championships while adding the Memorial Tournament trophy to the most significant achievement of his PGA Tour career.