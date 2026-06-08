J.T. Poston captured the biggest victory of his PGA Tour career on Sunday, defeating Ryan Gerard in a playoff to win the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

The victory earned Poston his fourth PGA Tour title and secured invitations to both the U.S. Open and The Open Championship. It also came with one of golf’s most prestigious traditions, a congratulatory handshake from tournament host Jack Nicklaus after the final putt dropped. No wonder the spotlight is now shining brighter on J.T. Poston.

J.T. Poston finished at 12-under par after overcoming a difficult final round and then surviving a two-hole playoff against Gerard. While the win itself was significant, the emotional scene that followed quickly became one of the tournament’s defining moments.

J.T. Poston Becomes Emotional During CBS Sports Interview

Shortly after securing the victory, Poston spoke with CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis while standing alongside his wife, Kelly, and their children. During this interview, Poston's heartfelt reaction showed just how much winning meant to J.T. Poston.

Balionis asked Poston what it took to reach the moment after years of work on the PGA Tour. In that moment, the journey and accomplishments of J.T. Poston were clear to everyone watching.

“A lot of hard work,” Poston said as he fought back tears. “A lot of people believing in me when I may not have myself, and starting with this one.”

J.T. Poston went on to thank those closest to him.

“So many people to thank, my coach, my family. Aaron kept me steady out there. I know I’m forgetting a few, but just hard to believe, honestly.” The support system has always been key for J.T. Poston during his career.

The 33-year-old admitted his game had not always been at its best recently, but felt progress had been building. In recent tournaments, J.T. Poston has shown remarkable determination.

“I haven’t played my best, but I felt like it was trending, and just to do it this way and birdie in 18 and can’t wait to shake Mr. Nick’s hand.”

Earlier in the interview, Poston explained what motivated him during the final round. This insight reveals the deep competitive spirit of J.T. Poston on the golf course.

“I obviously didn’t play my best for the first 12-13 holes, but I told myself that I knew I was going to shake Jack’s hand walking off 18, and I wanted to be proud of that handshake, regardless of how it turned out, so I’m thrilled it happened this way.”

The victory marked a major milestone for Poston, who entered the week ranked No. 94 in the Official World Golf Ranking and had recorded only two top-25 finishes in 13 starts this season. For J.T. Poston, this was a week to remember forever.

J.T. Poston Defeats Ryan Gerard in Memorial Tournament Playoff

J.T. Poston entered the final round with a four-shot lead but saw the advantage disappear during a challenging day at Muirfield Village. In that pressure-filled environment, J.T. Poston stayed calm.

A crowded leaderboard developed late Sunday, with Ryan Gerard, Tommy Fleetwood, Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns, and Poston all in contention. Amidst all these contenders, J.T. Poston held his nerve when it mattered most.

Gerard appeared poised to win after making a 37-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole to move into the outright lead. Poston responded with a clutch birdie at the 18th to tie Gerard and force a playoff. It was a moment that showcased the grit of J.T. Poston in high-stakes golf.

The two players returned to the 18th hole for sudden death. Poston had an opportunity to win on the first playoff hole but missed an 8-foot birdie attempt.

The playoff continued to a second extra hole. Both players found trouble off the tee, but Gerard’s three-putt from long range left the door open. When Gerard missed a 5-foot par putt, Poston converted his short par attempt to secure the title. In the end, it was skill and composure that propelled J.T. Poston to victory.

“I knew exactly what I needed to do,” Poston said of his birdie putt on the 72nd hole. “I had to make it.”

The victory delivered a career-high $4 million payday and guaranteed J.T. Poston a place in upcoming major championships.

Most importantly, it earned him the handshake he had been thinking about throughout the final round. This memorable triumph will always be associated with the greatness of J.T. Poston.

“I knew I was going to shake Jack’s hand walking off 18,” Poston said. “And I wanted to be proud of that handshake regardless of how it turned out.”