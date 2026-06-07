JT Poston sends message to wife Kelly after major personal news.

The Memorial Tournament saw J.T Poston and Ryan Gerrard playing a tug of war for the lead, where Poston is gradually edging him out. He leads the field heading into the final round on Sunday at the Memorial Tournament.

Gerrard is coming off a tied-for-10th-place finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge after being in contention during the final round.

Poston, on the other hand, did not see much success this season. It is his first time being in contention for the win. He is looking to improve his trophy count to four with a win at Muirfield Village.

Though there was not much to report on his golf game this year, plenty happened in his personal life.

Poston and his wife, Kelly, already parents to a daughter named Scottie, welcomed their second baby daughter, Grace, this year in March.

J.T. Poston Sends Message to Wife Kelly

Poston and Kelly welcomed Scottie in March of 2024. She turned two this year.

The 33-year-old golfer posted a heartwarming photo of Kelly along with their two daughters on Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mother’s Day Kelly! Watching you become a mother for a second time has been such a joy,” he wrote. “You make our lives easy and are the best mom Scottie and Grace could ever ask for. We love you!!”

The couple celebrated their third anniversary on Dec. 2 last year. They tied the knot in 2022 at St Simons Island and presently reside on Sea Island in Georgia.

Besides their daughters, the couple is also proud dog parents to a golden retriever named Rip. They brought him home in 2021.

Poston graduated from Western Carolina University and turned pro in 2015. Kelly got her degree in Biology from the University of Georgia.

She has completed six years as an accounts manager in Lockton Companies, joining in 2019.

Amid her busy schedule, she also finds the time to support her husband in his golf events.

How Did J.T. Poston and Kelly Meet?

Keith Mitchell, who is also a pro golfer and a common friend to both Poston and Kelly, was responsible for setting them up, per Golfmagic.

Before Kelly, Poston dated Nicole Nielly for most of his collegiate years and early career. They dated for more than six years before finally calling it quits.

Their last photo together was uploaded in 2019, after which Kelly debuted on his page in January of 2020.

Poston has earned more than $23 million on the tour after joining in 2017. He has won thrice on tour. His latest came in 2024 at the Shriners Children’s Open.