Julia Lopez Ramirez Rides a ‘Be Present’ Mentality On and Off the Course

At the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open at Erin Hills, Julia Lopez Ramirez made headlines not just for her impressive play, but also for her unique hobby.

The 22-year-old Spaniard, a rookie on the LPGA Tour, showcased her powerful drives and fearless approach, attributes she credits in part to an unconventional pastime: dirt biking.

From Dirt Tracks to Fairways

Lopez Ramirez’s affinity for dirt bikes began at the tender age of three, inspired by her father, Jose Antonio Ramirez. While he eventually stopped riding due to injuries, he encouraged his daughter’s passion, although with caution.

“Every time I go home, I like to go and have my go-around,” she said. “Obviously you don’t do anything crazy because obviously you cannot get injured in the middle of seasons.”

This early exposure to dirt biking instilled in her a sense of fearlessness and focus, qualities that seamlessly translate to her golf game. “It’s something I really enjoy and it’s exciting. Just no thoughts on it. You have to have present in that, like, don’t fall,” Lopez Ramirez explained.

Powering Through the U.S. Women’s Open

Lopez Ramirez’s performance at Erin Hills was nothing short of remarkable. On a challenging course that tested even seasoned players, she delivered a first and third-round-best 68, propelling her to second place, just one shot behind leader Maja Stark.

Her driving distance was a standout, averaging 290.8 yards on measured holes–12 yards ahead of the next closest competitor. This impressive stat not only showcased her physical prowess but also highlighted the potential influence of her dirt biking background on her strength and coordination.

She ended up in a three-way tie, taking 19th place at the U.S. Women’s Open–earning her a whopping $138,804.

Turning professional just 200 days before the U.S. Women’s Open, Lopez Ramirez’s ascent has been swift. She earned her LPGA card in December through Q-School and, despite an emergency appendectomy earlier in the year, has shown resilience and determination.

With seven starts, three cuts made, and earnings of $38,500, she’s steadily climbing the ranks.

Her caddie, Lauren Whyte, who previously served as an assistant at Mississippi State during Lopez Ramirez’s collegiate tenure, has been instrumental in her transition to the professional circuit. Whyte’s familiarity with Lopez Ramirez’s game and temperament provides a solid foundation as they navigate the challenges of the LPGA Tour together.

Beyond the Green: LPGA Players’ Diverse Hobbies

Lopez Ramirez’s passion for dirt biking is a standout, but she’s not alone in bringing a unique flair to the LPGA Tour. Many players pursue hobbies that keep them grounded and mentally refreshed amidst the intensity of professional competition.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda, for instance, finds relaxation in building intricate Lego sets, a pastime she uses to take her mind off the pressures of the game. Michelle Wie West, known for her creativity both on and off the course, has a strong passion for painting, which serves as a personal and artistic outlet.

“I’ve always loved Legos. I actually started earlier this year,” Korda said. “It’s just another way to get your minds off things.

“You can go home or when you’re in tournaments go read a book or you can go watch your favorite show. When you’re not interested in any of those two things, it’s just another way to get your mind off golf. It’s very intricate.”

Thai golfer Prima Thammaraks channels her energy into music and art–she plays classical guitar and enjoys drawing, revealing an introspective and expressive side. Meanwhile, veteran Laura Davies brings a spirited approach to life off the course.

A lifelong sports enthusiast, Davies is known “to enjoy a bet, especially on football.” Liverpool FC has been one of her favorite sports teams.