Justin Rose’s Wife Kate Is Golfer’s Biggest Fan

Justin Rose’s wife Kate Rose has become a regular at PGA Tour events. Kate also makes cameos with Justin in the second season of the hit Netflix show “Full Swing.”

The couple work together on a number of interests, including the Kate and Justin Rose Foundation dedicated to fighting childhood hunger. They also launched the Rose Ladies Open, a 54-hole event dedicated to women’s golf. Kate described the vision for the event when it launched in 2022.

“This is our first three day event, which is quite different for us. So it does feel like a step up not just in commitment and prize funds and organizationally behind the scenes but also in the level of players like Justin said,” Kate told Womenandgolf.com during a September 23, 2022, interview.

“This week we’ve had the opportunity to meet people from all over the world and that’s really exciting. Obviously, the Rose Ladies Series came about through COVID, so those events had to be really quite local. This feels very different, much more of an open international event.”



Justin Rose & Wife Kate Attended the 2024 Wimbledon Tournament

Kate and Justin are major sports fans and their interest goes beyond golf. From horse racing to tennis, the couple can be spotted enjoying events all over the world. Justin and Kate recently attended the 2024 Wimbledon tournament.

“One of my favourite days of the year @wimbledon 🍓🥂🎾,” Justin said in a July 3 Instagram message while posting a photo of himself and Kate at Wimbledon. “My body is still recovering after yesterday’s 36 holes!! 😂 Thank you again for all the support #Team🌹.”

Kate & Justin Have a Foundation Dedicated to Fighting Childhood Hunger

Justin is originally from Johannesburg, South Africa but calls London, England home, per the PGA Tour. The couple have also been involved in the Orlando, Fla. community, a popular home for pro golfers. Kate and Justin’s foundation is dedicated to helping feed Orlando young people in need.

“In 2009, The Kate and Justin Rose Foundation teamed up with Blessings in a Backpack to help fight childhood hunger in the Orlando area, the Roses’ adopted home,” the foundation’s website detailed.

“Blessings in a Backpack provides food for elementary school children across America who may otherwise have little or no food to eat on the weekends during the school year. Better test scores, improved reading skills, positive behavior, improved health and increased attendance have all been attributed to the success of this program.”

Justin Rose on The Open Championship: ‘Those Are Days That I Dream About’

Heading into the final round of the 2024 The Open Championship, Justin was one of the top contenders on the leaderboard. Justin admitted that The Open has been a dream for him.

“Yeah, it’s going to be massive, just from an experience point of view,” Justin told reporters on July 20. “Those are days that I dream about. Those are days I’ve been working hard for. Those are days I’ve still been believing that I can have. The key tomorrow is to do my best to make the most of it.”