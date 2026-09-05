Justin Thomas Announces Career News After Presidents Cup Selection

Justin Thomas is preparing for the final stretch of his 2026 PGA Tour season after earning a place on the U.S. Presidents Cup team. U.S. captain Brandt Snedeker selected the two-time major champion as one of his six captain’s picks for the biennial competition.

The Presidents Cup will be held at Medinah Country Club from Sept. 24-27, giving Thomas an important team event to close out the month. Before then, the PGA Tour will return for the FedEx Fall series, beginning with a new event in North Carolina.

The inaugural Biltmore Championship is scheduled for Sept. 17-20 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Asheville. The event is already attracting several recognizable players ahead of its first edition.

With the Presidents Cup approaching, Thomas has now revealed where he will tee it up next.

Justin Thomas Commits to Biltmore Championship

Justin Thomas has committed to play in the inaugural Biltmore Championship, giving him a competitive event one week before the Presidents Cup.

The tournament will mark Thomas’ 18th PGA Tour start of 2026. His appearance also provides an opportunity to prepare for the U.S. team event at Medinah, which begins just four days after the Biltmore Championship concludes.

Thomas was selected by Brandt Snedeker on Tuesday as one of six captain’s picks for the United States. He will join automatic qualifiers Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young, Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns, Russell Henley, and Collin Morikawa on the American team.

Thomas missed the 2024 Presidents Cup, making this year’s selection his return to the competition. He made his Presidents Cup debut in 2017 and has represented the United States in several team competitions since then.

The Biltmore Championship gives Thomas a chance to compete immediately before joining his American teammates in Chicago.

The event is also the first tournament of the 2026 FedEx Fall series. Thomas will be among the early commitments as the tournament continues building its inaugural field.

Thomas is joining a growing group of recognizable names in the tournament’s first edition.

Biltmore Championship Adds More Recognizable Names

J.T. Poston, Jacob Bridgeman and Kevin Kisner are also among the early commitments for the Biltmore Championship.

Kisner will step away from his role in the NBC broadcast booth to compete in the tournament. His appearance adds another established PGA Tour name to the field.

Tournament officials have also announced four sponsor exemptions. Brendan Valdes will make his first PGA Tour appearance since stepping away from competitive golf after being diagnosed with primary mediastinal lymphoma in January.

Tyler Jones, a senior at Western Carolina University, will make his PGA Tour debut after winning three individual titles last year.

Carson Bertagnole, ranked No. 21 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, will make his second PGA Tour start. The Pinehurst native is a sophomore at the University of North Carolina.

Tyler Watts, a freshman at the University of Tennessee and No. 3 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, will make his third PGA Tour start. He is currently preparing for the Walker Cup at Lahinch before heading to Asheville.

The Biltmore Championship will take place at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Asheville from Sept. 17-20. With Thomas and several other established players already committed, the inaugural event is taking shape ahead of its first PGA Tour appearance.