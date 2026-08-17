Justin Thomas Breaks Silence on Bryson DeChambeau Penalty Controversy

Bryson DeChambeau’s penalty at The Open Championship became one of the biggest talking points of the tournament after a controversial incident at Royal Birkdale. The LIV Golf star was penalized after officials determined that he improved the area of his intended swing while playing from the rough during the second round.

The decision created debate across golf, with players offering different opinions on whether the penalty was justified and whether intent should play a role in applying the rules. Justin Thomas has now shared his view on the situation, offering a balanced perspective on DeChambeau’s actions and the ruling.

Justin Thomas Defends Bryson DeChambeau’s Intentions

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Justin Thomas said he does not believe Bryson DeChambeau intentionally tried to improve his lie, but he supported the decision to give him a two-shot penalty at The Open Championship.

Speaking on the “We Need a Fourth” podcast, Thomas explained that he did not believe DeChambeau was trying to cheat. However, he felt the ruling was correct because the conditions around the ball had changed.

“I very genuinely do not think that he did it intentionally or in a way of cheating,” Thomas said. “But when he first got in there, like when I saw that, I’m like, ‘That’s too much.’”

Justin Thomas said situations like this can happen when players are trying to understand how to play difficult shots, but he believes the penalty can help create more accountability across the sport.

“I hope that this kind of starts a trend of accountability,” Thomas said. “Whether you’re trying to do it or not, if you’re doing something that is borderline, you’re going to be penalized, and that way guys are more careful.”

The 16-time PGA Tour winner added that intent should not always determine whether a player is penalized.

“‘I didn’t intend to improve my lie.’ It’s like, well, I don’t care if you did or not, you did,” Thomas said. “There was grass behind you, and now you have no grass. That is clear as day improving your lie, whether you tried to or not, so you’re penalized.”

Bryson DeChambeau received the two-shot penalty after officials reviewed the incident and determined that he improved the area of his intended swing. The ruling changed his score and added another major talking point to his rivalry with Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy also supported the penalty decision, saying he believed DeChambeau had improved the line of his backswing.

“Whether it was careless or whether it was intentional, I don’t think it matters,” McIlroy said. “Hopefully it was careless. But I think the two-shot penalty was justified for sure.”

Justin Thomas Looks Ahead After FedEx St. Jude Championship Finish

Justin Thomas entered the BMW Championship after finishing tied for 47th at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the opening event of the FedExCup Playoffs. Thomas finished the tournament with a two-over score as he looked to continue his push through the postseason.

The result came after a season that featured several strong performances, including a tied-for-4th finish at the PGA Championship and multiple top-15 finishes on the PGA Tour. Thomas remained inside the top 50 of the FedExCup standings, earning a place in the next playoff event.

While Thomas’ focus remained on his own performance, he also addressed one of the biggest controversies surrounding the sport after The Open Championship. His comments on DeChambeau’s penalty reflected his view that players must be more aware of how their actions affect the course.

Thomas’ recent form has kept him in contention during a season where he has shown flashes of his previous success. His performance at major championships, along with his playoff qualification, highlighted his ability to compete against the strongest field on the PGA Tour.

The veteran golfer’s comments on DeChambeau’s penalty added another perspective to the ongoing discussion about golf’s rules and player responsibility as the season moved into its final stages.