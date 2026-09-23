Justin Thomas Shares Special Moment With Daughter Molly Before Presidents Cup

Justin Thomas is back in the spotlight at the Presidents Cup as the United States prepares to face the International Team at Medinah Country Club. The biennial event begins September 24 and brings together some of the leading players from both sides.

Thomas enters the competition as one of six captain’s picks made by U.S. captain Brandt Snedeker. He joins a team featuring Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young and several Presidents Cup rookies.

The week also has a personal side for Thomas, with his family around the tournament. That connection provided a memorable scene before the competition officially got underway.

Away from the competition itself, Thomas experienced a particularly special moment before play began.

Justin Thomas Shares Heartwarming Moment With Daughter Molly

Justin Thomas spotted his daughter, Molly at the first tee and immediately reacted with excitement. The moment was captured in a video posted by “Golf Digest” on X.

Thomas smiled as he noticed Molly from the tee area. He then moved toward her, reached down and lifted her into his arms before giving her a warm hug.

The interaction offered a brief family moment before Thomas turned his attention back to the Presidents Cup. His reaction showed the excitement of seeing his daughter during an important week on the golf calendar.

The scene also came before Thomas begins another team competition for the United States. The Presidents Cup brings a different atmosphere from regular PGA Tour events, with players competing alongside teammates and representing their side across multiple match-play sessions.

For Thomas, the moment with Molly was a personal highlight before the focus fully shifted to competition at Medinah.

The U.S. team will face an International side led by captain Geoff Ogilvy. The event features four days of matches, including fourball, foursomes and singles competition.

Justin Thomas Returns to Presidents Cup Spotlight

Thomas is one of Brandt Snedeker’s six captain’s picks for the United States. The other selections are Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Jackson Koivun, Jacob Bridgeman and Chris Gotterup.

Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young, Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns, Russell Henley and Collin Morikawa qualified automatically through the standings.

Thomas brings previous team-event experience to the U.S. lineup. Justin Thomas and Cameron Young have been identified as a potential U.S. pairing at Medinah.

Thomas and Young previously teamed up successfully at the Ryder Cup. They defeated Ludvig Aberg and Rasmus Hojgaard 6 and 5 in fourball, making seven birdies across 13 holes.

Their contrasting styles were also highlighted. Thomas is known for his iron play and precision, while Young provides power off the tee.

The Presidents Cup will give Thomas another opportunity to compete in a team environment while working alongside familiar teammates and several younger players.

For now, however, the first tee offered Thomas a different kind of highlight. His brief reunion with Molly provided a warm family moment before the competitive demands of the Presidents Cup took center stage.