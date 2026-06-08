Justin Thomas on Memorial Tournament Incident With Rory McIlroy: ‘It Will Never Happen Again’

Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy endured a grueling battle against difficult conditions during the second round of the Memorial Tournament, but it was an incredibly rare moment on the greens that stole the spotlight.

With swirling winds and firm conditions making Muirfield Village one of the toughest tests on the PGA Tour schedule, both stars struggled to find their best form on Friday. McIlroy carded a 74 while Thomas signed for a 75, though both managed to safely advance to the weekend.

After the round, however, Thomas was asked about a bizarre incident involving McIlroy that happened not once, but twice in consecutive rounds.

Justin Thomas Left Stunned by Unusual Rory McIlroy Coin Incident

Speaking with reporters following his round, Thomas explained how his golf ball somehow finished directly next to McIlroy’s coin marker on the green for the second straight day.

“It’s funny, it happened yesterday,” Thomas said.

The two-time major champion detailed how the unusual sequence first unfolded during Thursday’s round. Thomas had to mark and move his ball because it came to rest directly in front of McIlroy’s coin. After McIlroy putted, Thomas replaced his ball and somehow watched it finish in the exact same spot again.

Then the nearly impossible happened for a second consecutive day.

“Then it happened today,” Thomas said. “Like it was like that, what was it, where Zalatoris a couple years ago or something, like had a ball finish on someone’s coin.”

Thomas could hardly believe the odds of seeing the same occurrence twice in back-to-back rounds.

“It was the same kind of thing. Like it just doesn’t — it will never happen again in my career. It was nuts.”

Golf fans occasionally see balls come to rest against another player’s marker, but witnessing the same two players experience it on consecutive days is almost unheard of. Given the precision involved on PGA Tour greens, Thomas’ reaction was understandable.

Thomas and McIlroy Shared a Hug After Grueling Round

The challenges at Muirfield Village extended far beyond the strange coin incident.

Both Thomas and McIlroy spent most of Friday battling difficult scoring conditions, and by the time they reached the final green, the pair appeared physically and mentally exhausted.

Instead of a customary handshake after completing their rounds, the longtime friends shared a warm embrace.

Thomas later revealed the reason behind the moment.

“It was a mutual hug,” he said.

“We just looked at each other and I think we both, we were like, we need a hug.”

Thomas even joked that he may have needed it more than McIlroy.

“He probably realized I needed one maybe more. It was a grind. It was a different grind for him, but, yeah, we were just battling out there.”

The difficult week at Muirfield Village has been another reminder of how much McIlroy wants to eventually conquer Jack Nicklaus’ signature event.

Speaking this weekend, McIlroy admitted he still dreams of winning the Memorial and revealed that Nicklaus recently encouraged him to incorporate more cut shots into his game, believing the trajectory would help the ball land softer on the tournament’s demanding greens.

McIlroy ultimately finished the tournament at 4-under par, which was a tie for 12th place, while Thomas ended the week at 2-under par, finishing tied for 19th.

For now, though, McIlroy and Thomas will likely remember this week most for an incident that Thomas believes he will never see again.