Justin Thomas Reacts After Team USA Suffers Rare Presidents Cup Sweep

The Presidents Cup has taken a major turn at Medinah Country Club after the opening two days of competition. The United States began the week with a 3-2 lead but now faces a four-point deficit heading into the weekend.

Justin Thomas has been part of the U.S. team’s opening two days. He teamed with Jackson Koivun in Thursday’s fourballs before joining Cameron Young for Friday’s foursomes.

The Americans now face a difficult task. Eight matches are scheduled for Saturday, leaving the U.S. with an opportunity to respond as the competition enters a crucial stage.

Justin Thomas Reacts After U.S. Team’s 5-0 Sweep

Justin Thomas acknowledged the disappointment of the United States being swept 5-0 by the International Team in Friday’s foursomes. However, he stressed that the Presidents Cup is far from over.

“I don’t know exactly what the number is, but I mean, what are we, 30-ish percent along? Um, there’s a lot of golf, obviously,” Thomas said after Friday’s session.

The International Team entered Friday trailing 3-2 after the opening fourballs session. It then won all five foursomes matches to take a 7-3 lead into Saturday.

Thomas admitted that being swept was not the outcome the U.S. wanted. Still, he pointed to the amount of golf remaining as the Americans prepare for the weekend.

“There’s no scenario where you ever wanna get swept, but, uh, if you’re gonna do it, I’d say Friday sounds a little bit better than any of the rounds tomorrow,” Thomas said.

The International Team’s five-point performance matched its second straight Friday foursomes sweep. The team also swept the format at the 2024 Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal before the United States rallied over the weekend.

Thomas kept his response focused on moving forward rather than dwelling on Friday’s results.

“So, um, yeah, we’re… I’m not sure how everybody played, but just one of those things. You, you got beat today and get back to it, and we got a long day tomorrow,” he said.

The United States will now need to close the four-point gap during Saturday’s eight matches.

Justin Thomas Faces Another Big Test With Jackson Koivun

Thomas began Saturday alongside rookie Jackson Koivun in the opening match for the United States. They are facing Min Woo Lee and Sungjae Im for the International Team as the Americans look to cut into the 7-3 deficit.

The pairing gives Thomas an immediate chance to respond after Friday’s defeat. He and Cameron Young lost 3 and 2 to Adam Scott and Christiaan Bezuidenhout in the foursomes.

The U.S. duo struggled to generate momentum during the match. Thomas and Young won only three holes, all with pars, while Scott and Bezuidenhout secured the victory on the 16th hole.

Thomas had a much different result on Thursday. He teamed with Koivun in fourballs to defeat Corey Conners and Nico Echavarria 4 and 3.

That victory also extended Thomas’ strong four-ball record at the Presidents Cup. He entered Saturday with a perfect 7-0 record in the format.

Koivun also impressed during his Presidents Cup debut. The 21-year-old teamed with Thomas to earn a point in his first match at the event.

Saturday will now provide another test for the pair. Thomas brings his four-ball success into the opening match, while Koivun returns after gaining experience during Thursday’s victory.

The United States has won the past 10 Presidents Cups and entered this event with a 13-1-1 overall record. However, the International Team now holds a 7-3 advantage with 20 points remaining.

Thomas and Koivun will therefore open a long Saturday with the U.S. looking to reduce the deficit and regain momentum at Medinah.