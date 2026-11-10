Kai Trump’s Relationship Status Confirmed After She’s Linked to Miami Hurricanes Football Player

Kai Trump is setting the record straight about her relationship with University of Miami football player Jake Weinberg after social media linked the two romantically.

A representative for the 19-year-old granddaughter of President Donald Trump confirmed to TMZ that she and Weinberg are friends and are not dating.

The speculation began after Trump and Weinberg were reportedly spotted at the same restaurant in Palm Beach, Florida.

“Dating rumors have been swirling on social media … and some folks saw Kai and Jake at the same Palm Beach restaurant recently … but we’re told there’s nothing brewing … at least romantically,” TMZ reported earlier this month.

Both athletes attend the University of Miami, where Trump is a freshman on the women’s golf team, and Weinberg plays football.

Who Is Jake Weinberg, the Miami Hurricanes Player Linked to Kai Trump?

Jake Weinberg is a kicker for the Miami Hurricanes football team.

Before joining Miami, Weinberg spent two seasons playing for Florida State University. He also grew up in Florida, as did Trump.

The Hurricanes have been enjoying a successful football season. Miami earned the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff committee’s first rankings of the year.

Kai, meanwhile, joined Miami’s women’s golf program as a freshman this fall.

Although the two attend the same university and compete in different sports, their representative-confirmed relationship status is strictly platonic.

The speculation surrounding Kai’s personal life comes months after she publicly discussed the challenges of dating while receiving Secret Service protection.

During a January appearance on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, Trump acknowledged that having security around can make dating “awkward.”

As the granddaughter of the sitting president, Kai receives Secret Service protection, including during her everyday activities.

Kai Trump Recently Underwent Surgery Following Golf Injury

While her personal life has attracted attention, Kai has also been dealing with an injury that interrupted her first college golf season.

In October, Trump revealed that she underwent surgery to repair a wrist injury she suffered during her first tournament of the season.

The freshman golfer shared the news publicly and explained why she decided to move forward with the procedure.

“While I had hoped to avoid surgery, after talks with my family, coaches, and athletic training staff I know I made the best decision for my long-term health and my future in the game I love,” Trump said.